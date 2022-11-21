Day 2 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar did not disappoint ... unless you are a fan of the United States men's national team. You probably aren't overly thrilled because the Americans had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Wales as a result of an uncharacteristic penalty conceded by Walker Zimmerman with under 10 minutes to go. In other action, England got things started off with an expected bashing of Iran, while Senegal and Netherlands played a physical, contested match that saw the Dutch put it away late.

Here's everything you need to know about the day's action:

World Cup scores and schedule

England 6, Iran 2

Netherlands 2, Senegal 0

USA 1, Wales 1

Sour finish to USA's World Cup return

We had to wait over eight years, and the first 45 minutes probably had you thinking that this team was looking like they had what it takes to make the round of 16. The second 45, it was quite the opposite. The U.S. had six shots and put only one on goal, struggling to deal with Wales' physicality in the second half.

Christian Pulisic and Weah connected on a brilliant opener, but it was as if a switch was pressed in the second half. The U.S. prioritized defended, had most of their team behind the ball regularly and almost welcomed the pressure to go on the counter. But they never came close to scoring in the second half as the Welsh looked more likely to take the three points.

The end result is sour, not one of any form of sweetness. It adds pressure and nerves to Friday's match against England. A loss there, and it will be time to worry ahead of facing Iran. But a point would make up for this let down and put the team's fate on Matchday 3.

Here are the highlights:

Tyler Adams was superb

The headlines might go to Weah and Bale for scoring, but nobody on the pitch was better than Tyler Adams, who is the youngest captain in USMNT history. He plays a position in defensive midfield that is far from flashy, but he did it to a top level in this game. When his teammates needed an outlet, he was quick to find the space to receive the ball. When a loose ball was falling in his direction, he always knew where pressure was coming from. And when the team needed a late tackle on Bale, he was there to snatch the ball away.

Adams finished the day as follows:

90 percent passes completed

1 blocked shot

4/5 accurate long balls

5/6 tackles won

1 clearance

2 interceptions

6 recoveries

6/9 ground duels won

2/3 aerial duels won

We gave him an eight out of 10 in our USMNT player ratings.

England look like legit contenders

The Three Lions are expected to contend at the World Cup, and if the first game was any sign of what they can do, look out. Sure, it was against Iran, but they are formidable in their own right and have given trouble to Argentina, Spain and Portugal in recent World Cups. But England were far too sharp with Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka leading the way as the team romped to the most lopsided win we've seen at the competition so far. Saka scored twice, while Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish also scored.

England found the net three times in each half but Iran lost goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to an early head injury, which didn't help things. While the English won't be pleased with conceding twice, they'll take this as a strong first step towards what they hope is global glory.

There may not have been as much positive buzz around England entering this tournament, but there surely is now.

The last time England scored six in a World Cup (last time actually in 2018), they advanced to the semifinals. A good omen for sure.

Here are all of England's six goals:

Iran make strong statement before ball rolls

Iran may have lost to England 6-2, but the most noise that they made by being silent during their national anthem, protesting the nation's government's violent reaction towards protests throughout the country in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Amini was a woman who died while in police custody after being arrested for wearing a hijab improperly and violating Iran's dress code for women. During the 22nd minute of Monday's match, fans even began chanting Amini's name.

Iran fans were also seen holding up signs that said "Freedom for Iran" and "Woman, Life, Freedom."

According to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights NGO, there have been at least 326 people killed in the protests in Iran in recent months.

Iran captain Ehsan Hajsafi sai Sunday that they would support all the victims that have been lost.

"We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy," Hajsafi said, according to BBC Sport.

The Dutch won, but they weren't all that impressive

The Netherlands were outshot 15-10 by a Sadio Mane-less Senegal, but a goal in the 84th minute by Cody Gakpo proved to be the winner with a skillful header beating Edouard Mendy. Neither team was overly superb in attack, but Gakpo got into the right spot at the right time for his first World Cup goal, putting his team on the brink of a spot in the round of 16. Now, with just a win over Qatar or Ecuador, they will surely advance as they look for their first-ever World Cup title.

For Senegal, it was always going to be challenging without Mane, and the attack did not do nearly enough in this one, struggling with accuracy and seeing the Dutch defense defender fairly well. But they'll fancy their chances against Ecuador and Qatar with still so much yet to be decided.

But in the end, the result felt a tad fortunate for a Dutch team that was far from their best. They are in great shape, but I question whether they have enough to get past, say, the quarterfinals. A youthful team with some fantastic young talent, on paper there is no ceiling. But Monday's display didn't scream contender by any means.

Upcoming World Cup schedule, how to watch, odds

Here's a look at what's on tap:

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, Tuesday 5 a.m. ET

Lionel Messi and company debut at the tournament in the early time slot, the first game of the cup at 5 a.m. ET. The South Americans are on a 36-match unbeaten streak and should win this one comfortably. Expect a lot of quality in attack for Argentina and for Messi to look dominant.

Here's how to watch, match odds and more:

Location : Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

: Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Argentina -675; Draw +600; Saudi Arabia +2000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Denmark vs. Tunisia, Tuesday 8 a.m. ET

One of the most intriguing games of the day. The Danes are viewed as a dark horse by many after their run to the semifinals of Euro 2020. Tunisia, meanwhile, have their own pieces and a good bit of experience. Denmark are expecting to win this game, but easier said than done in a tournament that is always full of surprises.

Here's how to watch, match odds and more:

Location : Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

: Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Denmark -225; Draw +310; Tunisia +700 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Mexico vs. Poland, Tuesday 11 a.m. ET

El Tri kick off their participation by having to face Robert Lewandowski and Poland in what will be no easy task. Mexico looked far from their best in World Cup qualifying and entered this tournament without Jesus Corona due to injury. There will be big-time pressure on manager Gerardo Martino, who likely needs to get out of the group to have any future with this national team.

Here's how to watch, match odds and more:

Location : Stadium 974 -- Doha, Qatar

: Stadium 974 -- Doha, Qatar TV: Fox and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Fox and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Mexico +175; Draw +200; Poland +175 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

France vs. Australia, Tuesday 2 p.m. ET

The reigning World Cup winners cap the day off when they face an Australia side that is viewed by most as massive underdogs. France have been bitten multiple times by the injury bug, the latest being Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema bowing out. Still, with Kylian Mbappe in attack, they are surely still at the top of the list of contenders as they aim to go back-to-back.

Here's how to watch, match odds and more: