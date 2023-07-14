The United States Women's National Team will begin their quest for a fifth world title later this month at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. The USWNT drew into Group E with the Netherlands, Vietnam and Portugal and will begin the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Auckland against Vietnam on July 22. The tournament itself will get started on Thursday, July 20, with co-host New Zealand taking on Norway, followedy by Australia vs. Ireland later in the day.

The latest 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the USWNT as the +225 favorites to win a third consecutive World Cup. England is next on the odds board at +375 followed by Germany, (+650), Spain (+700) and France (+800) to round out the top five. Before locking in any 2023 Women's World Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) the Europa League (+1.60)

Now, Green has analyzed the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw from every angle and revealed his picks and predictions, including his pick for the USWNT. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's 2023 Women's World Cup picks.

Top 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup predictions

Green is backing hosts Australia to reach the quarterfinals for a -105 payout. The co-hosts drew into Group B with Canada, Ireland and Nigeria and they'll have the good fortune of playing their group stage matches in front of raucous home crowds in Australia. In addition, the Matildas should carry a lot of confidence into this tournament.

Australia has won eight of its last nine matches leading into the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with wins over Spain and Sweden at home and an away victory over England in the process. They also just missed out on a medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, finishing fourth, and Australia have gotten out of the group stage in their last four Women's World Cup appearances.

Green calls Australian forward Sam Kerr one of the three best players in the world at this point and her talents were on full display in that impressive win over England earlier this year. She had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win in London and the 29-year-old Chelsea star now has 63 goals in 120 international appearances. See Green's other 2023 Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Women's World Cup picks

Green has locked in his best bets to win the 2023 Women's World Cup, along with his top futures plays. He's revealed exactly how far the USWNT will advance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. He's also revealed a surprising pick for the finals that could pay out at as much as 4-1. You can only see them here.

So where will the USWNT finish in the Women's World Cup 2023, and which darkhorse could make the Women's World Cup final? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Martin Green's best bets for the 2023 Women's World Cup, all from the proven soccer expert who has been profitable in several areas over the last several months, and find out.

2023 Women's World Cup odds

See 2023 Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine

United States +225

England +375

Germany +650

Spain +700

France +800

Australia +1200

Sweden +1400

Netherlands +1800

Canada +2500

Brazil +2500

Japan +3000

Norway +6500

Denmark +8000

South Korea +10000

Portugal +10000

Italy +15000

New Zealand +15000

China +15000

Haiti +15000

Colombia +15000

Ireland +20000

Zambia +25000

Switzerland +25000

Argentina +30000

South Africa +50000

Costa Rica +50000

Jamaica +50000

Nigeria +75000

Morocco +75000

Vietnam +100000

Panama +100000

Philippines +100000

2023 Women's World Cup groups

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Canada

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Group C

Costa Rica

Japan

Spain

Zambia

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Group E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

South Korea