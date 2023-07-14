The United States Women's National Team will begin their quest for a fifth world title later this month at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. The USWNT drew into Group E with the Netherlands, Vietnam and Portugal and will begin the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Auckland against Vietnam on July 22. The tournament itself will get started on Thursday, July 20, with co-host New Zealand taking on Norway, followedy by Australia vs. Ireland later in the day.
The latest 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the USWNT as the +225 favorites to win a third consecutive World Cup. England is next on the odds board at +375 followed by Germany, (+650), Spain (+700) and France (+800) to round out the top five. Before locking in any 2023 Women's World Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.
After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) the Europa League (+1.60)
Green is backing hosts Australia to reach the quarterfinals for a -105 payout. The co-hosts drew into Group B with Canada, Ireland and Nigeria and they'll have the good fortune of playing their group stage matches in front of raucous home crowds in Australia. In addition, the Matildas should carry a lot of confidence into this tournament.
Australia has won eight of its last nine matches leading into the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with wins over Spain and Sweden at home and an away victory over England in the process. They also just missed out on a medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, finishing fourth, and Australia have gotten out of the group stage in their last four Women's World Cup appearances.
Green calls Australian forward Sam Kerr one of the three best players in the world at this point and her talents were on full display in that impressive win over England earlier this year. She had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win in London and the 29-year-old Chelsea star now has 63 goals in 120 international appearances. See Green's other 2023 Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine.
2023 Women's World Cup odds
United States +225
England +375
Germany +650
Spain +700
France +800
Australia +1200
Sweden +1400
Netherlands +1800
Canada +2500
Brazil +2500
Japan +3000
Norway +6500
Denmark +8000
South Korea +10000
Portugal +10000
Italy +15000
New Zealand +15000
China +15000
Haiti +15000
Colombia +15000
Ireland +20000
Zambia +25000
Switzerland +25000
Argentina +30000
South Africa +50000
Costa Rica +50000
Jamaica +50000
Nigeria +75000
Morocco +75000
Vietnam +100000
Panama +100000
Philippines +100000
2023 Women's World Cup groups
Group A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland
Group B
Australia
Canada
Republic of Ireland
Nigeria
Group C
Costa Rica
Japan
Spain
Zambia
Group D
England
Haiti
Denmark
China
Group E
United States
Vietnam
Netherlands
Portugal
Group F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Panama
Group G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
Group H
Germany
Morocco
Colombia
South Korea