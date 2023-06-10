Inter Milan will try to win the Champions League title for the fourth time in club history when they square off against Manchester City in the 2023 Champions League final on Saturday at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. The Nerazzurri won the title in 1964, '65 and 2010. This season they finished third in Serie A, behind Napoli and Lazio, but won the Coppa Italia. Meanwhile the Citizens, who already have won the Premier League and FA Cup titles, are looking to complete a rare treble. Catch all the action on CBS and Paramount+.

Kickoff is 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Man City as the -210 favorites in its latest Man City vs. Inter Milan odds, with Inter Milan the +550 underdog. A draw is priced at +330, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Inter Milan vs. Man City picks or Champions League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

Manchester City vs. Inter Milan spread: City -1.5 (+130), Inter +1.5 (-160)

Manchester City vs. Inter Milan over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Inter Milan money line: City -210, Inter +550, Draw +330

MCY: Erling Haaland leads the Champions League this season in goals (12)

leads the Champions League this season in goals (12) INT: Andre Onana leads the Champions League this season in saves (45)

Why you should back Manchester City

Manchester City have one of the best midfielders in the world in Kevin De Bruyne. A 31-year-old from Belgium, De Bruyne has 28 assists across all competitions this season, his most in a single season for City. He also has played his best on the biggest stage, with 11 of his 14 Champions League goals for City coming in the knockout round.

In addition, Man City have faced a tougher road to reach the final. In the knockout stage the club has dispatched RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and reigning European champion Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Inter have faced Porto, Benfica and rival AC Milan. Plus, Manchester City have trailed for a total of 52 minutes since losing to Tottenham on Feb. 5.

Why you should back Inter Milan

Simone Inzaghi's side enters the final on a roll. The Nerazzurri have 11 wins in their last 12 matches across all competitions, outscoring their opponents 29-9 over that time. The club's only loss in that stretch was a 3-1 defeat at eventual Serie A champion Napoli.

In addition, Inzaghi has proven to be a master in these situations. The 47-year-old manager is a perfect 7-0 in cup finals with Lazio and Inter. That includes a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina on May 24 in the Coppa Italia. See which team to pick here.

