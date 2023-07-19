The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off on Thursday and the second match features co-host Australia and the Republic of Ireland. Australia will be extremely energized as they play in front of their home crowd. They've been on a roll prior to the Women's World Cup 2023, winning international friendlies against France and England. This is the first Women's World Cup appearance for Ireland.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Australia as the -380 favorites (risk $380 to win $100) in its latest Australia vs. Ireland odds. Ireland are +1100 underdogs, a draw is priced at +400 and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before locking in any Ireland vs. Australia picks or Women's World Cup bets, you need to see the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup predictions and best bets from SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. Anybody following those picks saw huge returns.

Now, Sutton has broken down the Australia vs. Republic of Ireland match from every angle and locked in his picks and 2023 Women's World Cup predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Republic of Ireland vs. Australia:

Australia vs. Ireland money line: Australia -380, Ireland +1100, Draw +400

Australia vs. Ireland spread: Australia -1.5 (-120)

Australia vs. Ireland over/under: 2.5 goals

AUS: The Matildas advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2019 Women's World Cup

IRE: Ireland are making their first appearance in the Women's World Cup

Australia vs. Ireland picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Australia

Australia will have an influx of energy as they are hosting the Women's World Cup. This group has been playing stifling defense, recording a shutout in three of their last four international friendlies. Forward Sam Kerr has a diverse and impactful offensive arsenal. Kerr recorded 12 goals and five assists for Chelsea in the Women's Super League, and she also found the back of the net five times in 10 matches in the UEFA Women's Champions League last season.

Australia's backline has been disruptive, not allowing opponents to gain any rhythm. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold owns terrific instincts and awareness to quickly recover around the net. Arnold recorded eight saves and allowed one goal over her past three international matches. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Ireland

The Republic of Ireland will look to make a statement in their first Women's World Cup match. Forward Katie McCabe is one of the leading offensive threats. McCabe can strike from deep and put the ball in the back of the net. She led the team with four goals in five Women's World Cup qualifying matches.

Midfielder Denise O'Sullivan provides this team with another scoring threat. O'Sullivan does a great job moving without the ball to give herself more opportunities to score. This dynamic duo has the ability to lead the Republic of Ireland to a positive result against Australia. See which team to pick here.

How to make Australia vs. Ireland Women's World Cup picks

Sutton has analyzed this 2023 Women's World Cup match from every angle and he's locked in his confident best bet. He's only sharing his Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Australia vs. Republic of Ireland on Thursday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bet for Ireland vs. Australia, all from the expert who was up over $2,200 on soccer picks last year, and find out.