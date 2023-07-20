Canada will look to duplicate their Olympic success as they open Group B play against Nigeria on Thursday as the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup begins play. Canada, who won the gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, will look for their best finish in the FIFA Women's World Cup since reaching the quarterfinals in 2015. Nigeria, meanwhile, reached the Round of 16 in 2019, where they lost 3-0 to Germany. Their best showing at a Women's World Cup was in 1999 when they lost to Brazil in the quarterfinals.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Canada as the -280 favorites (risk $280 to win $100) in its latest Nigeria vs. Canada odds, with Nigeria the +900 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Nigeria vs. Canada spread: Nigeria +1.5 (-145), Canada -1.5 (+115)

Nigeria vs. Canada over/under: 2.5 goals

Nigeria vs. Canada money line: Nigeria +900, Canada -280, Draw +320

NGR: Nigeria's best finish at a World Cup was seventh in 1999

CAN: Canada are ranked sixth in the world entering the tournament



Why you should back Canada

The Canadians boast lots of firepower in their lineup to go along with experience. They have eight players who have scored at least 10 goals in international competitions and played in 64 or more matches. Leading the way is 40-year-old Christine Sinclair, who refuses to slow down. The forward has 190 goals in 323 career international matches. Sinclair has been a member of the Portland Thorns FC in the National Women's Soccer League since 2013, compiling 66 goals in 164 appearances.

Also helping power Canada is midfielder Sophie Schmidt. The 35-year-old is a two-time Olympic bronze medalist (2012, 2016) and a gold medalist in 2020. She has appeared in 221 international matches, scoring 20 goals. She has been a member of the Houston Dash of the NWSL since 2019, scoring six goals in 70 appearances. She also played three seasons for FFC Frankfurt of Bundesliga.

Why you should back Nigeria

The Nigerians boast a young lineup with just four players over 29. Among the team's leaders is American-born Ifeoma Onumonu. The 29-year-old plays forward for Gotham FC of NWSL, and since joining the side in 2020, has registered eight goals in 24 appearances. She has scored a pair of goals representing Nigeria since 2021.

Also helping power the offense will be 28-year-old forward Asisat Oshoala, who plays for FC Barcelona in Spanish Liga F. Oshoala is among the side's leading goal scorers with 29 career goals for Nigeria in international play since 2013. In 2014, playing for the Nigeria U20 team, she scored seven times. As a professional, she has also been prolific when it comes to finding the back of the net, adding 83 goals in 89 appearances for Barcelona since the 2019 season.

How to make Nigeria vs. Canada Women's World Cup picks

