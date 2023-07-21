Denmark are finally back on the big stage, but they face a tough road to advance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, and it starts Saturday against China. The Danes reached the quarterfinals in the first two Women's World Cups, but they are in the international tournament for the first time since 2007. Now, they are in Group D with China, England and Haiti. England are eighth in the FIFA Women's World Rankings, while the Danes rank 15th, China are No. 16 and Haiti are 61st. China have been to seven of the eight Women's World Cups and advanced to the knockout round all seven times. Both teams were dominant in qualifying and will be desperate for maximum points to start FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Kickoff is set for 8 a.m. ET at HBF Park in Perth, Australia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Denmark as -122 favorites (risk $122 to win $100), while China are +340 underdogs, in its latest Denmark vs. China odds. A draw is priced at +230, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Denmark vs. China:

China vs. Denmark spread: Denmark -0.5 (-125)



China vs. Denmark over/under: 2.5 goals

China vs. Denmark money line: China +340, Denmark -122, Draw +230

China: They have been outscored 14-9 in their past 11 matches (3-5-3).

Denmark: The Danes have a 16-13 goal edge in their past 12 games (7-0-5).

Why you should back Denmark

The Danes ran roughshod over some inferior competition in World Cup qualifying, and they should have plenty of confidence. They also should have tons of motivation after falling just short of qualifying the past few cycles. Captain Pernille Harder, 30, is expected to be one of the stars of the tournament. She is the nation's all-time leading scorer with 70 goals in 141 matches.

Harder was one of eight Danish players with at least two goals as they won all eight matches in qualifying by a combined score of 40-2. Harder scored three, while Signe Bruun (13 goals) was the top scorer in the group stage. Stine Larsen scored seven but is out with an injury. Denmark faced teams like Malta and Montenegro but beat Russia 3-1 before it was disqualified. The Danes also have recent victories against Sweden, Norway and Japan, so they hope to make some noise. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back China

The Chinese have been here many times, and they have had lots of success at the FIFA Women's World Cup. They lost to the USWNT on penalties after a scoreless draw in the iconic 1999 final. They also have been to another semifinal and were knocked out in the quarterfinals four times. China have faced tougher competition than Denmark, getting past South Korea and Japan to win the AFC Asian Cup to lock up their World Cup spot. They defeated two group-stage opponents 11-0.

Manager Shui Qingxia can adapt her tactics to the opponent, and captain Wang Shanshan is a key piece, bouncing between striker and center back. She and Wang Shuang each scored five goals in the Asian Cup, and they have combined for 96 international goals. Shuang is China's most skilled player, and 22-year-old Zhang Linyan also can be a difference-maker in the attack. Linyan was named Swiss Women's Super League player of the year after scoring seven goals in 16 matches. See which team to pick here.

How to make Denmark vs. China picks

