The 2023 Women's World Cup champion will be crowned on Sunday when England and Spain collide in a new-look final at Stadium Australia in Sydney. Both teams will be making their first ever appearance in a World Cup final. The Lionesses, who are ranked No. 4 in the world, knocked off co-host Australia in the semifinals, 3-1, to advance to Sunday. Meanwhile La Roja, who are No. 6 in the world, edged Sweden, 2-1, to make the final two.

Kickoff is 6 a.m. ET. La Roja are the slight +175 favorites (risk $100 to win $175) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Spain vs. England odds, with the Lionesses the +185 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +190, and the over/under for total goals scored is 1.5, with the Over juiced to -200. Spain are -120 favorites to lift the trophy, with England listed at -105.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64) and the Europa League (+1.60).

Now, Green has broken down Spain vs. England and the Women's World Cup final from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for England vs. Spain:

Spain vs. England spread: Spain -0.5 (+160), England +0.5 (-210)

Spain vs. England over/under: 1.5 goals (Over -200, Under +150)

Spain vs. England 90-minute money line: Spain +175, England +190, Draw +195

Spain vs. England to lift the trophy: England -105, Spain -120

ESP: La Roja lead the World Cup field in possession (72%)

ENG: Lauren James is tied for the tournament lead in assists (three)

Why you should back Spain

La Roja have been dominant offensively during the Women's World Cup. Spain have owned at least 60% possession in every game so far in the tournament and lead all World Cup teams in possession (72%). They also have averaged a tournament-best 20.3 shots per game; the United States are second at 18.5.

In addition, La Roja have arguably the best player in the world in Alexia Putellas. A 29-year-old midfielder, Putellas won the UEFA Women's Player of the Year Award, the Ballon d'Or Féminin and the Best FIFA Women's Player awards in 2021, becoming the first player to win all three in the same year. And then last year, despite missing Euro 2022 due to injury, she won all three awards again, becoming the first woman to win any of the awards in back-to-back years. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back England

The Lionesses defeated La Roja the last time these teams met. In the quarterfinals of last year's European Championships, England rallied from a 1-0 deficit with two late goals to knock off Spain, 2-1. Ella Toone and Georgia Stanway, who remain key contributors for the Lionesses, both scored in that victory.

In addition, England enter the final on a long unbeaten streak. The Lionesses have not lost a competitive match (not including friendlies) since March 2020, winning 27 matches and drawing two others over that time. That stretch includes victories over Spain, Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands, among others. See which team to pick here.

How to make picks for Spain vs. England

Green has broken down the Women's World Cup final and England vs. Spain. He is leaning Over on the goal total.

So who wins Spain vs. England and the Women's World Cup final on Sunday?