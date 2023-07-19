Co-host New Zealand face a tough opener on Thursday when they take on Norway to kick off the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Norway won the World Cup in 1995 and the gold medal at the 2000 Olympics. New Zealand haven't won a single Women's World Cup match, but the Football Ferns will be playing in their national stadium, Eden Park in Auckland. New Zealand, who are co-hosting along with Australia, rank 22nd in the world, while Norway are 11th. These teams last met in a competitive match at the 2008 Olympics, a 1-0 Norway victory.

New Zealand vs. Norway spread: Norway -1.5 (-135)

New Zealand vs. Norway over/under: 2.5 goals

New Zealand vs. Norway money line: New Zealand +950, Norway -380, Draw +420

NZ: The Football Ferns have been outscored 34-8 in 15 Women's World Cup matches

NOR: Norway have a 93-52 goal advantage in their 40 Women's World Cup games

Why you should back Norway

The Grasshoppers have a strong history in the Women's World Cup and other major competitions. They have finished in the top four in four of eight Women's World Cup appearances, winning the 1995 title after losing to the USWNT 2-1 in the 1991 final. Norway have failed to advance from the group stage once (2011), while New Zealand are 0-3-12 in 15 Women's World Cup matches. The Football Ferns posted just one clean sheet in those 15 games and were outscored 34-8. Norway's potent attack could have a big day.

The Norwegian offense is led by Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen (44 international goals) and Lyon's Ada Hegerberg (43). Young Arsenal star Frida Maanum, 24, has 11 goals in 65 matches, and Chelsea's Guro Reiten has 17 in 80 games as part of the experienced midfield. The Norwegian defense is young, but captain Maren Mjelde (165 caps) will keep things organized. Manager Hege Riise, the 1995 World Player of the Year, will have the team prepared for a deep run this summer. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back New Zealand

The Football Ferns will have the majority of the crowd behind them, and getting off to a good start here is paramount. While Norway's attack is dangerous, their defense leaves a lot to be desired. The Norwegians have conceded 10 goals in their six matches in 2023, so an experienced New Zealand side could find some weaknesses. The co-hosts have eight players with at least 80 caps, three of those in the midfield, led by Tottenham Hotspur's Ria Percival, who has 15 goals in 163 matches.

Captain Ali Riley (154 caps), Katie Bowen (94) and Rebekah Stott (90) are seasoned defenders, and CJ Bott brings speed and skill from her right fullback spot. Hannah Wilkinson is the top scorer with 28 goals, and veteran midfielders Betsy Hassett and Annalie Longo have combined for 28. Manager Jitka Klimkova has been building for this moment, and the team has shown steady improvement since she took over in 2021. See which team to pick here.

