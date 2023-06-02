Rafael Leao is staying at AC Milan. The Italian club have announced on Friday that the Portuguese player has extended his deal with the Rossoneri until 2028, after a very long negotiation that lasted for months. Leao's past agreement expired in the summer of 2024 and the Italian club needed to solve the situation before the summer in order to avoid any possible temptation from other European clubs.

AC Milan directors Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara worked on the deal for a long time and the two sides have finally agreed to a new contract for the player. Leao's new deal will be valid until 2028 and reports suggest he's going to earn around €7 million per season, bonuses included, with a new release clause in the contract of €175 million that will be valid only for a short period of time in the month of July.

Leao spoke briefly to the media after the announcement saying," "I'm very happy, it was something I wanted to do and now it's done. We hope to do great things in the future. We have reached an agreement and I am very happy. We focus on Verona now and then next year when we want to win many important things."