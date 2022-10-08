AC Milan host Juventus at San Siro on Saturday as the two historic Italian giants meet in what could prove to be a crucial showdown which defines the Serie A table. The Rossoneri come from a worrying 3-0 loss away against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League while Juventus won 3-1 against Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday. Only four points separate the two clubs in the Italian league, with AC Milan currently fifth with 17 points and Massimiliano Allegri's side seventh with 13 points after eight games.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the big rivalry game:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 8 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: San Siro -- Milan

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: AC Milan +107; Draw +235; Juventus +270 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

AC Milan: Stefano Pioli can count again on key player Theo Hernandez, who missed the last two matches due to a muscular injury. The French right back is expected to play as a starter alongside U.S. international Sergiño Dest on the other side of the back four defense. The AC Milan coach will also have to decide who will start between Charles De Ketelaere and Brahim Diaz as a number 10, with the former Club Brugge player likely to get the nod.

Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Polish striker Arek Milik is now back and he might start against AC Milan alongside Dusan Vlahović. The Bianconeri should be back to playing with a 4-4-2, with U.S. international Weston McKennie expected to start as a left winger while Filip Kostic lining up on the other side of the midfielder line.



Prediction

Despite losing to Chelsea, AC Milan showed in these first eight Serie A games that they are again the leading candidates to win the Serie A title and are expected to win against Juventus. Pick: AC Milan 2, Juventus 1.