It's turning into one of the most exciting title races in recent Serie A history. With Inter Milan and AC Milan both fighting until the end to win the Scudetto, it was AC Milan's last minute 2-1 win against Lazio on Sunday that continued to provide title hopes to the Rossonerri. Thanks to a dramatic, odd goal scored by Sandro Tonali in added time, Milan jumped back into first place with 74 points, two more than rival Inter, who play on Wednesday.

The Rossoneri struggled quite a lot in the match and conceded a goal in the fourth minute to Ciro Immobile, who scored his 26th league goal this season. AC Milan then tried to equalize but failed to make it in the first half, putting all the pressure on them in the second.

The second half was completely different as French striker Olivier Giroud scored the equalizer for the away team in the 50th minute to start the comeback, and from that moment everything changed. AC Milan pushed and pushed, and coach Stefano Pioli brought both Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on to try and leave it let. Then came Tonali, who tapped home after an incredible mistake made by defender Francesco Acerbi:

The win continues to keep Milan in the two-horse race for the league crown, having played one more game than Inter, who play Bologna on Wednesday on Paramount+.

Napoli all but done after shock loss

Exiting the title race this weekend was Napoli, who lost an incredible game against Empoli on Sunday. Luciano Spalletti's side was winning by two goals but then conceded three in the last ten minutes of the match, with Andrea Pinamonti scoring a brace and giving Empoli their first win of the year, 3-2. After this loss, Napoli are definitely out of the title race and now need to defend third place with Juventus only four points behind and with one game in hand. Napoli have failed to win any of their last three games.