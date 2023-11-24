If you haven't heard the name of Francesco Camarda, you've still got time. AC Milan have decided to include the 15 year-old striker in the squad for the game against Fiorentina that will take place on Saturday at San Siro. Camarda was born in Milan on March 10, 2008 and turned 15 only this year. Stefano Pioli's side are desperately short of bodies as both Noah Okafor and Rafael Leao are out injured, while striker Olivier Giroud is suspended for two games after receiving a red card against Lecce. For this reason, Pioli decided to call the 15 year-old for the game that will take place this weekend. He confirmed the decision at his pregame press conference.

"Talent has no age. He is very young but from a character point of view he is already mature. He is happy to be with us and is ready if we need him."

Camarda is one of the most talented Italian players in the developmental pipeline, and he has already scored seven goals in 13 games so far with the AC Milan U-19 team coached by Ignazio Abate, including three goals in the UEFA Youth League (a brace against Newcastle and an incredible bicycle kick against PSG in the last game played).

The young talent is currently playing with the youth squad, but at the same time he has already trained with the first team multiple times including in preseason. Camarda was born in Milan and he's a declared AC Milan fan, where he has played since he was a (even younger) kid. The club is already speaking with his family and agent about a new contract, as the Rossoneri want to secure his future at the club and avoid possible interests coming from other top European clubs.

Camarda's debut would make history as the young striker might become the youngest debutant in Serie A (15 years and 259 days), surpassing the Bologna center back Wisdom Amey who made his debut in May of 2021 at 15 years, nine months and one day old. Camarda would also surpass Paolo Maldini, who made his debut in Serie A with the Rossoneri jersey in January 1985 in Perugia at 16 years and six months.