The Africa Cup of Nations officially got underway Sunday as 24 countries aim for continental supremacy. Algeria are the reigning champs, led by Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City, while Senegal, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Morocco all look like contenders. Six groups will see two teams from each advance to the round of 16, while the four best third-place teams also move on.

The action started with Cameroon coming from behind for a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso on Sunday, while Senegal and Morocco kick off their tournaments on Monday and plenty of eyes will be on Tuesday's massive clash between Egypt and Nigeria. Make sure you check out our AFCON preview from Tosin Makinde, as well as 15 players to watch.

Below you will find the groups, the standings and the schedule. You can watch AFCON 2022 live on beIN Sports, which you can access via fuboTV (Try for free).

All times Eastern

AFCON 2022 Group A standings, schedule, results

Team MP W D L GD PTS Cameroon 1 1 0 0 +1 3 Cape Verde 1 1 0 0 +1 3 Ethiopia 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Burkina Faso 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Jan. 9

Cameroon 2, Burkina Faso 1

Cape Verde 1, Ethiopia 0

Jan. 13

Cameroon vs. Ethiopia, 11 a.m.

Cape Verde vs. Burkina Faso, 2 p.m.

Jan. 17

Cape Verde vs. Cameroon, 11 a.m.

Burkina Faso vs. Ethiopia, 11 a.m.

AFCON 2022 Group B standings, schedule, results

Team MP W D L GD PTS Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0

Jan. 10

Senegal vs. Zimbabwe, 8 a.m.

Guinea vs. Malawi, 11 a.m.



Jan. 14

Senegal vs. Guinea, 8 a.m.

Malawi vs. Zimbabwe, 11 a.m.

Jan. 18

Malawi vs. Senegal, 11 a.m.

Zimbabwe vs. Guinea, 11 a.m.

AFCON 2022 Group C standings, schedule, results

Team MP W D L GD PTS Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Comoros 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gabon 0 0 0 0 0 0

Jan. 10

Morocco vs. Ghana, 11 a.m.

Comoros vs. Gabon, 2 p.m.

Jan. 14

Morocco vs. Comoros, 11 a.m.

Gabon vs. Ghana, 2 p.m.

Jan. 18

Gabon vs. Morocco, 2 p.m.

Ghana vs. Comoros, 2 p.m.

AFCON 2022 Group D standings, schedule, results

Team MP W D L GD PTS Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0

Jan. 11

Nigeria vs. Egypt, 11 a.m.

Sudan vs. Guinea-Bissau, 2 p.m.

Jan. 15

Nigeria vs. Sudan, 11 a.m.

Guinea-Bissau vs. Egypt, 2 p.m.

Jan. 19

Guinea-Bissau vs. Nigeria, 2 p.m.

Egypt vs. Sudan, 2 p.m.

AFCON 2022 Group E standings, schedule, results

Team MP W D L GD PTS Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sierra Leone 0 0 0 0 0 0 Equatorial Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0

Jan. 11

Algeria vs. Sierra Leone, 8 a.m.

Equatorial Guinea vs. Ivory Coast, 2 p.m.

Jan. 16

Ivory Coast vs. Sierra Leone, 11 a.m.

Algeria vs. Equatorial Guinea, 2 p.m.

Jan. 20

Ivory Coast vs. Algeria, 11 a.m.

Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea, 11 a.m.

AFCON 2022 Group F standings, schedule, results

Team MP W D L GD PTS Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gambia 0 0 0 0 0 0

Jan. 12

Tunisia vs. Mali, 8 a.m.

Mauritania vs. Gambia, 11 a.m.

Jan. 16

Gambia vs. Mali, 8 a.m.

Tunisia vs. Mauritania, 11 a.m.

Jan. 20

Gambia vs. Tunisia, 2 p.m.

Mali vs. Mauritania, 2 p.m.

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16: Jan. 23-26

Quarterfinals: Jan. 29-30

Semifinals: Feb. 3-4

Third-place match: Feb. 6

Final: Feb. 6