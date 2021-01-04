Emiliano Buendia is prepared to push for a move should Arsenal formalize their interest in the Norwich playmaker.

The Gunners have held informal talks over a possible deal for Buendia, sources told CBS Sports, and he is one of a number of creative midfielders that Arsenal have on their shortlist for a January move. Among the alternative options are Real Madrid's Isco and Arsenal's longstanding interest in Houssem Aouar of Lyon, though there have been few indications of a revived move in January.

Buendia, who excelled for Norwich despite their relegation from the Premier League last season, would not come cheap with manager Daniel Farke insisting on Saturday that the Canaries would not part ways with the 24-year-old. It has been suggested that swapping Reiss Nelson or Joe Willock could convince the Championship side to do business but they would still want significant compensation for a player who could be crucial to them returning to the riches of the top flight.

For his part Buendia welcomes interest from Arsenal and should that materialize into a formal move it is understood he would inform Norwich of his desire to join the north London side.

In last season's Premier League Buendia ranked fourth in chances created, sixth in successful take ons and 11th both in expected and actual assists.

Arsenal have struggled for creativity throughout this season with Mesut Ozil sidelined from the squad ahead of his contract expiring at the end of June. Technical director Edu publicly confirmed the club was in the market for "a player with creativity in the middle".

Academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe has stepped up to the number 10 role with some aplomb in recent games and Arsenal do not plan to let the 20-year-old depart on loan even if they secure another creator.

As for alternative options, interest in Isco would be based around a six month loan deal with no obligation to purchase. Arsenal would also need Real Madrid to subsidize his wages as they are doing with Gareth Bale at Tottenham.

Finances are tight at the Emirates Stadium as the club battles the financial consequences of COVID-19 and the resultant loss of matchday income, analysis by the Arsenal Supporters' Trust in September predicted a loss of over $100million for the 2020-21 season. Owner Stan Kroenke also sanctioned a significant investment in October when the $60million release clause of Thomas Partey was paid in full.