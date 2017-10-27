Arsenal vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Arsenal is riding a wave of find results into Saturday when it hosts Swansea City in the Premier League.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Gunners' excel in attack once again and take home all three points behind an Alexandre Lacazette brace.

Arsenal 3, Swansea 0.