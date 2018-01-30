Arsenal vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Gunners are hoping to avoid a shock defeat on the road
Arsenal heads to Wales on Tuesday to face Swansea City in a Premier League showdown on the same day a world class striker could be joining the team.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Gunners do just fine without Alexis Sanchez, scoring a comfortable win on the road. Arsenal 3, Swansea 0.
