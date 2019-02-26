Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Gunners are back in the top four and looking to stay there
The Premier League's 28th matchday is a midweek one that begins on Tuesday, and on Wednesday Arsenal welcomes Bournemouth to the Emirates. Arsenal is in fourth place in the table with a record of 16-5-6 with 53 points, while Bournemouth is putting together another fine campaign at 10-4-13 in 10th place with 34 points. The Cherries are 10 points clear of the drop zone with zero relegation concerns as the team continues to find stability in the top flight.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Arsenal vs. Bournemouth
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 27
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Emirates Stadium
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Odds: Arsenal -225 / Bournemouth +610 / draw +350
Storylines
Arsenal: The Gunners are back in the top four after beating Southampton on Sunday, and now they want to keep that spot and hold off Manchester United and Chelsea. The Gunners have a one-point lead over United and a three-point lead over the Blues. And this game is huge for them if they want to stay in the top four. Following this game, the Gunners go to rival Tottenham and then host Manchester United. There's a real chance here to build a cushion with some consistent results, especially against United. After those two games, the Gunners then go to Wolves. Tricky schedule.
Bournemouth: It's not longer about avoiding relegation for Bournemouth, it's about seeing how high they can finish. The club is just six points back of seventh place. Finishing in the top half would be a successful campaign, and they've done it despite defensive concerns. Only three clubs have allowed more than Bournemouth's 48 goals, but they have managed to grind out results under Eddie Howe time and time again.
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth prediction
The Gunners concede first but battle back as Lucas Torreira dominates in the middle and Alexandre Lacazette scores again.
Pick: Arsenal (-225)
