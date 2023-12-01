Arsenal welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday just days after thumping RC Lens in the UEFA Champions League to book a round of 16 berth. The Gunners won 6-0 on Wednesday while Wolves have had a week to reflect on a narrow 3-2 loss to Fulham which was impacted by VAR. Mikel Arteta's men beat Brentford 1-0 last time out in the English topflight but Manchester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa are all within reach of Arsenal at the Premier League summit. Wolves are in midtable and fairly safe from the relegation zone for now while they have also scored in each of their last 12 games despite conceding in 11 of those.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 2 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium -- London, England

Emirates Stadium -- London, England Odds: Arsenal -400; Draw: +450; Wolves +1000

Arsenal -400; Draw: +450; Wolves +1000 TV: NBC Sports | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off! For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months).

Team news

Arsenal: Fabio Vieira is suspended and injured while Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Jurrien Timber also remaini missing for Arteta. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko came off for Ben White and Jakub Kiwior against Lens while David Raya should return after missing the Brentford clash due to being ineligible.

Potential Arsenal XI: Raya; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Wolves: Rayan Ait-Nouri is unlikely to be fit for this one while Hugo Bueno, Jonny Otto and Matt Doherty could all step in. Craig Dawson is back from suspension but Pedro Neto is remains injured while Joe Hodge is a way off returning. Dawson should slot in for Santiago Bueno while Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha will be up top.

Potential Wolves XI: Sa; Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Bellegarde, Doherty; Cunha, Hwang.

Prediction

Arsenal have enough to see off Wolves but do not expect as much of a goal feast as the Lens game. Instead, the Gunners should emerge victorious in narrow fashion. Pick: Arsenal 2, Wolves 1.