AS Roma are set to face Feyenoord in Tirana for the first ever UEFA Conference League final Wednesday, the last act of the brand new third European competition that was launched this season. While Roma have lost twice in the UEFA Europa Conference League, both away to Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt, Feyenoord are undefeated since the start of the group stage. There has been just one previous UEFA contest between the clubs, Roma prevailing 3-2 on aggregate in the 2014/15 UEFA Europa League round of 32 when they followed up a 1-1 first-leg draw at the Stadio Olimpico with an incident-packed 2-1 victory in Rotterdam in which three players, one from Fred Rutten's Feyenoord and two from Rudi Garcia's Roma, were sent off.

Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, May 25 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Air Albania Stadium -- Tirana, Albania

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: AS Roma +130; Draw +235; Feyenoord +205 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

AS Roma: While this is Roma's third appearance in a major UEFA final, and first for 31 years, it is Mourinho's fifth. He has been triumphant in each of the previous four -- with Porto in the 2003 UEFA Cup and 2004 UEFA Champions League, Inter in the 2010 UEFA Champions League and Manchester United in the 2017 UEFA Europa League. He has, however, lost two UEFA Super Cups. Despite being hit for six by both Manchester United and Bodø/Glimt in recent excursions abroad, Roma have found the net in all of their last 14 European fixtures outside the Italian capital (W9 D1 L4). The last time they failed to score on the road in Europe was in their last encounter on neutral territory, when they lost 2-0 to Sevilla in the German city of Duisburg in the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League round of 16.

Feyenoord: Fifth in the Dutch Eredivisie last season, 29 points behind champions Ajax, Feyenoord secured their fifth European group stage appearance in six seasons by coming through three UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying rounds at the expense of Drita, Luzern and Elfsborg. This is Feyenoord's first European final since they lifted the UEFA Cup for the second time 20 years ago, defeating Dortmund 3-2 at their own stadium in Rotterdam with goals from Pierre van Hooijdonk (two) and Jon Dahl Tomasson. Their only previous major UEFA final on neutral territory was their 2-1 win against Celtic in 1970, although they lost the 2002 UEFA Super Cup 3-1 to Madrid in Monaco

Prediction

AS Roma are the favourites for the final victory and Jose Mourinho has all the odds on his side. He can't miss the opportunity to bring a trophy back to the club after fourteen years. PICK: AS Roma 2, Feyenoord 1.