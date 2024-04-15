AS Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapsed during the Udinese vs. AS Roma game on Sunday and the match was officially suspended due to the uncertain conditions of the player. Ndicka was rushed to the hospital where his condition was assessed as Daniele De Rossi's team asked Udinese for the suspension of the game, and the home side immediately accepted the request.

Ndicka was conscious before he left the field but was visibly in pain and rubbed his chest as the medical team rushed to treat him, per Reuters. There is no update on the cause of his collapse or his current status, but Roma posted later on social media that the team went to visit Ndicka after the match.

Following the collapse, it was De Rossi who immediately went into the dressing room to figure out the health conditions of the player, and once he came back into the pitch he explained to Udinese coach Gabriele Cioffi and the referee Luca Pairetto that he preferred to suspend the game.

The match was interrupted at minute 72. There is no indication yet on when the game will be resumed as Roma prepare to face AC Milan on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.