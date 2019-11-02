Aston Villa vs. Liverpool: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Aston Villa (home) vs. Liverpool (away)

Current Records: Aston Villa 3-5-2; Liverpool 9-0-1

What to Know

Liverpool will take on Aston Villa at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Since Liverpool's past five matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On Sunday, the Reds won by a goal, slipping past Tottenham Hotspur 2-1.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Villa was not quite Manchester City's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. The Lions lost to Man City by a decisive 3-0 margin.

Liverpool's win lifted them to 9-0-1 (28 points) while Aston Villa's defeat dropped them down to 3-5-2 (11 points). We'll see if Liverpool can repeat their recent success or if Villa bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch