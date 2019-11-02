Aston Villa vs. Liverpool: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Liverpool soccer game
Who's Playing
Aston Villa (home) vs. Liverpool (away)
Current Records: Aston Villa 3-5-2; Liverpool 9-0-1
What to Know
Liverpool will take on Aston Villa at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Since Liverpool's past five matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
On Sunday, the Reds won by a goal, slipping past Tottenham Hotspur 2-1.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Villa was not quite Manchester City's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. The Lions lost to Man City by a decisive 3-0 margin.
Liverpool's win lifted them to 9-0-1 (28 points) while Aston Villa's defeat dropped them down to 3-5-2 (11 points). We'll see if Liverpool can repeat their recent success or if Villa bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
- When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Villa Park
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Barca vs. Levante preview
Barca heads north ahead of a big Champions League clash
-
Man. United vs. Bournemouth preview
The Reds are looking to keep a good run of form going
-
Chelsea vs. Watford preview
The Blues are on fire under Frank Lampard
-
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa preview
The Reds are coming off a win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Toronto stuns Atlanta to reach MLS Cup
For the third time in the past four years, Toronto is in the MLS Cup final
-
Liverpool comes back for win vs. Spurs
Tottenham once again blew a lead on the road
-
Inter Milan earns key win vs. Dortmund
Martinez missed a penalty but got the winner