The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues with Australia and Nigeria battling it out in a Group B matchup on Thursday. Australia kicked its tournament off in style, defeating the Republic of Ireland 1-0 on July 20. On the other hand, Nigeria settled for a 0-0 draw in its Women's World Cup opener against Canada. Both teams have played on this stage multiple times and will come out hungry for a win.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Australia as the -240 favorite (risk $240 to win $100) in its latest Australia vs. Nigeria odds. Nigeria is a +675 underdog, a draw is priced at +310, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Australia vs. Nigeria picks or 2023 Women's World Cup predictions, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 165-148-8 for a profit of $2,682 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Australia vs. Nigeria from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Australia vs. Nigeria:

Australia vs. Nigeria moneyline: Australia -240, Nigeria +675, Draw +310

Australia vs. Nigeria spread: Australia -1.5 (+135)

Australia vs. Nigeria over/under: 2.5 goals

Australia vs. Nigeria picks: See picks at Sportsline



Why you should back Australia

Australia will be without forward Sam Kerr for the second straight game to start the tournament. Despite her absence, they still willed their way to a 1-0 win over Ireland. They have been playing well in recent weeks, winning three straight matches and nine of their last 10 outings. Over that span, they have only given up four goals.

In their first match, Australia had 63% of the possession, putting constant pressure on its opponent. Defender Steph Catley was able to find the back of the net against Ireland, scoring the lone goal on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute. Australia will be alert on defense, not allowing Nigeria to get any easy chances. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Nigeria

Nigeria is the only African country to participate in all nine World Cups. In the 2019 Women's World Cup, they were eliminated in the Round of 16. Regardless of the tie against Canada, this unit has plenty of confidence. They were very physical in that match, committing 16 fouls while goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie recorded two saves.

Midfielder Jennifer Echegini does a solid job when around the goal. She has registered one goal and one assist over her last three games. Nigeria has also won three games in a row prior to the Women's World Cup. On April 11, the Nigerians beat New Zealand 3-0 with three different players logging a goal. Defender Onome Ebi was one of the players who scored in that game. The 40-year-old is playing in her sixth straight World Cup, providing immense experience. See which team to pick here.

How to make Australia vs. Nigeria picks

Eimer has analyzed this Women's World Cup match from every angle and he's locked in a confident best bet for Nigeria vs. Australia. He's only sharing his Women's World Cup picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Australia vs. Nigeria on Thursday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Australia vs. Nigeria have all the value, all from the expert who is up over $2,600 on soccer picks, and find out.