Barcelona welcome Cadiz to Catalonia on Sunday in the second round of La Liga fixtures with Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys the venue with Spotify Camp Nou under construction. Xavi's men were held to a 0-0 draw by Getafe while the Andalusians beat Alaves on opening weekend in Spain's topflight. Barca will want three points the board as quickly as possible so expect to see an attacking approach from the off.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, August 20 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 20 | 1:30 p.m. ET Location: Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys -- Catalonia, Spain

Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys -- Catalonia, Spain TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo

ESPN | Fubo Odds: Barcelona -500; Draw: +550; Cadiz +1200

Team news

Barcelona: Ronald Araujo is out injured for at least a month while Inigo Martinez is not yet fit to feature. Sergi Roberto could come in at right back while Abde Ezzalzouli should start with Raphinha suspended after his red card. Ezzalzouli could partner Gavi and Robert Lewandowski up top while Andreas Christensen should start despite coming off vs. Getafe.

Potential Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan; Ezzalzouli, Lewandowski, Gavi.

Cadiz: Gonzalo Escalante is suspended after he was dismissed vs. Alaves while Brian Ocampo, Guardiola and Victor Chust are also hurt. Sergio could go with the same XI which beat Alaves which would mean Roger and Chris Ramos up top.

Potential Cadiz XI: Ledesma; Carcelen, Fali, L Hernandez, J Hernandez; Alejo, Emeterio, Alcaraz, Machis; Ramos, Roger.

Prediction

Expect Barcelona to make up for lost time and to go at Cadiz from the off. Scoring more than two goal would not be a huge surprise but the Catalan giants have some fine tuning to do based on their draw with Getafe. Pick: Barcelona 2, Cadiz 0.