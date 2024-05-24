The constant evolution of the women's game will take center stage on Saturday, when Barcelona take on Lyon in the UEFA Women's Champions League final.

Lyon, Europe's most accomplished side, with eight UWCL titles, return to the showcase match for the first time since 2022, when they thrashed Barcelona 3-1 en route to the podium. That game was a rare blip for Barcelona in recent years, who have emerged as the team to beat in Europe with two Champions League titles in three years. Reigning champions Barcelona have almost become the symbol of the rapid growth of the women's game in Europe, investing solidly over the last several years to build a juggernaut stacked with World Cup winners.

For Lyon, the latest appearance in the UWCL final signals that they are keeping pace with the new world order in women's soccer. Their historically heavy investment has not quit, especially after medtech millionaire Michele Kang took over the club a year ago as she builds a network of women's soccer clubs that includes the NWSL's Washington Spirit.

The circumstances set up for a final that's sure to feature several of the world's best players and serve as yet another showcase for women's soccer. Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, May 25 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 25 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : San Mames Stadium -- Bilbao, Spain

: San Mames Stadium -- Bilbao, Live stream: DAZN

DAZN Odds: Barcelona -300; Draw +370; Lyon +650

How they got here

Barcelona: The reigning champions have mostly cruised through this season's competition, first by topping Group A. They went undefeated and outscored their opposition 27 to five, only dropping points on the final day of the group stage in a dramatic 4-4 draw with Benfica that would do little to diminish their reputation. That was followed up by a 5-2 win over Brann in the quarterfinals, but the true test of their mettle came in the semifinals against Emma Hayes' Chelsea. Barcelona lost the first leg at home 1-0, but won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on a day with some controversial refereeing and went on to win the tie.

It feels like business as usual at Barcelona, but a period of change beckons. Manager Jonatan Giraldez announced in December that he would leave the club for the Spirit, but Barcelona's form never truly dipped. After a massive trophy haul that included the Champions League and the World Cup in 2023, Aitana Bonmati has not slowed down with five goals this season. That figure has been matched by Caroline Graham Hansen, while breakout talent Salma Paralluelo leads the team with six.

Lyon: The eight-time champions have been in strong form throughout, also topping their group in style by outsourcing the other teams 25 to five. Lyon were held to draws by Brann and Slavia Praha but still finished in first place in Group B, and then dominated the knockouts with 6-2 aggregate win over Benfica in the quarterfinals and a 5-3 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.

Kadidiatou Diani leads the competition with eight goals, while Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg has five this season and U.S. women's national team captain Lindsey Horan has been among the standouts as well. Despite the strong returns of the season, there's an air of uncertainty that lingers over Lyon, too -- Sonia Bompastor is expected to succeed Hayes at Chelsea after this season, so she and Giraldez will both be hoping for a storybook ending.

Prediction

With a roster stacked with World Cup winners and other top-tier talent, it feels hard to bet against Barcelona. Expect them to get revenge for the 2022 loss, even if the margins are fairly close. Pick: Barcelona 2, Lyon 0