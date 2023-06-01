The UEFA Women's Champions League final will air on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network on Saturday as FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg square off to claim Europe's biggest prize at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET. Barcelona are on the hunt for their second title while Wolfsburg is chasing an elusive third title and first since 2014. Fans can watch the final and both pre-match and post-match studio coverage across CBS Sports platforms.

In addition to live match coverage, CBS Sports will provide in-depth analysis of the UWCL final across CBS Sports Golazo Network's live studio programming, including Morning Footy and Box 2 Box. CBS Sports will also provide additional editorial coverage on CBSSports.com, across its @AttackingThird social accounts, and the Attacking Third soccer podcast.

Coverage around the final will include a 30-minute pre-game show at 9:30 a.m. ET and a 60-minute post-game show at 12 p.m. ET. Studio coverage will be hosted by Poppy Miller with analysts Jenny Chiu and former NWSL players Jenny Ruiz and Darian Jenkins.

Check out the schedule for CBS Sports live studio coverage:

UEFA Women's Champions League final coverage

*All Times ET