Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig meet in the Bundesliga this weekend as first hosts second with a chance to strike a significant blow in the title race. A Bayern win would open up a five-point gap between the two with Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund queuing up to fill it while a Leipzig victory would move them one point above Hansi Flick's men and offer the other two a chance to tighten things up at the top.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

TV and Live stream: ESPN+

Thanks Odds: Bayern -225; Draw +400; Leipzig +550 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bayern: Unbeaten in 14 across all competitions with just two draws in that time, there is no mistaking that Bayern are the form team on the continent. Werder Bremen and Atletico Madrid are the two teams to have prevented the German juggernaut from steamrollering them and Leipzig -- like Atleti -- are Champions League level opposition. Perhaps most crucially, Bayern have nothing to play for against Lokomotiv Moscow in Europe next week and Leipzig's continental fate depends on their result against Manchester United.

Leipzig: After their breath-taking 4-3 win away at Istanbul Basaksehir to keep the pressure on in an intriguing Champions League Group H, Leipzig will need to give it everything again away at Bayern and then again at home to United. It is a tough ask but the fact that they have won one and lost three of their last five away matches across all competitions suggests that they will struggle here and be stronger at home in Europe.

Prediction

Bayern appear to hold most of the cards ahead of this one and a big domestic matchup certainly arrives at the best time for them with nothing to worry about in the Champions League. Robert Lewandowski is going to do the business again with two goals to Dani Olmo's one. Pick: Bayern 2, RB 1