It's a battle between relegation-threatened sides Saturday when Brentford host Nottingham Forest in a 2023-24 English Premier League match at Gtech Community Stadium. The Bees (5-4-10) have lost five straight league matches to tumble to 16th in the Premier League table. They are three points clear of safety entering Matchweek 21 but have at least a game in hand on the four teams below them. They are just one point behind 16th-place Forest (5-5-10), who have played one more match. The last meeting between the teams ended 1-1 in October.

Saturday's kickoff in London is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The latest Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest odds list the Bees as -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100), the Tricky Trees as +280 underdogs and a draw at +260. The over/under for total match goals is 2.5, and Brentford are -0.5 (-161) in handicap betting.



Here are the betting lines and trends for Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford:

Brentford vs. Forest spread: Brentford -0.5 (-110)

Brentford vs. Forest over/under: 2.5 goals

Brentford vs. Forest money line: Brentford -110, Forest +280, Draw +260

BRE: Are 3-3-4 with a minus-1 goal differential in home games.

NOT: Are 2-2-6 with a minus-10 in goal differential on the road.

Why you should back Brentford

The Bees should get a spark with the return of star striker Ivan Toney from an eight-month ban. The 27-year-old scored 63 league goals in his first three seasons with Brentford but has been out since last May. He could start but would even be a boost coming off the bench, and his return should give the Bees hope. They have been scoring goals, with 26 in 19 matches, but have conceded too many. But Forest have allowed four more than Brentford (35-31) while scoring two fewer (in one more match).

With Toney and Bryan Mbeumo (seven goals) out, the Bees have made do with the likes of Yoane Wissa, Neal Maupay and Keane Lewis-Potter. Wissa has four goals but is out on international duty. Lewis-Potter has two in 13 games (six starts), and Maupay has two goals and three assists in six starts and 13 appearances. The 27-year-old had 37 league goals in 85 matches in a stint with Brentford from 2017-19 but hasn't had as much success in the top flight so far. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees have been in better form since Nuno Espiríto Santo took over as manager, while Brentford have been in a major tailspin. Forest have won consecutive league matches -- outscoring Newcastle and Manchester United by a combined 5-2. They are 3-1-0 in their past four games overall after losing Santo's debut 3-2 to Bournemouth. Chris Wood had a hat trick in the 3-1 victory against Newcastle, and Morgan Gibbs-White has scored in consecutive matches.

Forest have scored 12 goals over their past five matches in all competitions. The Bees have yielded 13 over that span and are winless in their past seven overall, losing six. The Tricky Trees have lost just twice in the past five meetings (3-3-2), dating back to 2019, when both were in the Championship. Forest lead the league in goals on the counter-attack (seven). Woods has seven goals, despite starting just seven of 18 games, and Gibbs-White has two to go with three assists. See which team to pick here.

