Brighton will host Ajax in a 2023 UEFA Europa League showdown on Thursday on Paramount+. The English side is winless in five straight across all competition, including a draw and a loss through the first two matches in the tournament. Ajax is winless over five straight Eredivisie matches, but sit above Brighton in Group B thanks to two draws in Europa League play. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.

Kickoff from American Express Stadium in Brighton and Hove, England is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Brighton vs. Ajax odds list Brighton as -380 favorites (risk $380 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Ajax listed as +750 underdogs. A draw is priced at +500 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Ajax vs. Brighton

Brighton vs. Ajax date: Thursday, Oct. 26

Brighton vs. Ajax time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Europa League picks for Ajax vs. Brighton

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Brighton vs. Ajax, Green is picking Brighton to win and both teams to score for a +140 payout. The Seagulls are in the midst of a losing streak, but are 3-1-1 at home in league play this season and can snap their losing streak against an Ajax team that is a shell of its old self.

The Dutch side will still find the back of the net since Brighton's midfield isn't as strong as it has been in previous years. However, the expert believe's Brighton's offense will shine through.

"Brighton boast a wealth of attacking quality, including Kaoru Mitoma, Ansu Fati and Evan Ferguson," Green told SportsLine. "That should give the Seagulls enough firepower to take advantage of the chaos at Ajax by securing their first win of the Europa League campaign on Thursday." Stream the game here.

