After winning the Coppa Italia this week against Juventus, Inter Milan are still hoping to secure their second straight Scudetto but this will depend on what AC Milan does beforehand at San Siro against Atalanta. Rossoneri have two points more and with a win on Sunday they can basically secure the title with only one game left. Simone Inzaghi's team won't give up until the end but they need to win against Cagliari. Inter have won eight of their last 10 league games against Cagliari (D1 L1), keeping a clean sheet in the last two.

Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, May 15 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Sardegna Arena -- Cagliari, Italy

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Cagliari +700; Draw +400; Inter Milan -265 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Cagliari: Leonardo Pavoletti has scored three goals in five home games against Inter in Serie A (one with Genoa and two with Cagliari), the most recent of which was in March 2019. The Cagliari striker has netted five goals in the current league season, one more than in his previous two campaigns in the top-flight. Seven of Caglari's last 14 home goals in Serie A have been scored by Joao Pedro (including the most recent, from a direct free-kick against Verona), who has never scored two consecutive goals for his team in this period.

Inter Milan: Lautaro Martínez (19 goals) could become the sixth player in Inter's history to score 20 goals in a single Serie A season before turning 25, after Giuseppe Meazza, Sandro Mazzola, Antonio Angelillo, Ronaldo and Mauro Icardi. Inter's Samir Handanovic has conceded 599 Serie A goals, and could be the second goalkeeper to ship 600 in the competition in the three points per win era (since 1994-95) after Andrea Consigli.

Prediction

Nerazzurri need to win to avoid AC Milan becoming the new title holders on Sunday and keep hope alive for the last match regardless what will happen at San Siro between the Rossoneri and Atalanta. PICK: Inter Milan 2, Cagliari 0