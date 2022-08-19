La Liga Matchday 2 will once again see reigning champs Real Madrid on the road when Los Blancos travel to face Celta Vigo. Real opened the league campaign with a 2-1 win at Almeria, coming from behind in the second half with David Alaba scoring the winner off a free kick. Celta drew their opener at home to Espanyol, 2-2.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Aug. 20 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio de Balaidos -- Vigo, Spain

TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

Odds: Celta +370; Draw +300; Real Madrid -145 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Celta Vigo: Celta allowed Espanyol two shots on goal last time out -- and they both went in. Their inability to react and close down quickly cost them what should have been three points. That figures to be even more challenging against Real Madrid. They will prioritize defense and look to go on the counter, but in the middle they must apply pressure high up. Expect them to see little of the ball, but they will have a puncher's chance if they can keep it close in the first half.

Real Madrid: With Casemiro on his way to Manchester United, what could the new-look Real Madrid midfield look like? Well, just look at Matchday 1's win over Almeria where Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni all started. Of course, there is also Luka Modric, who is still a starter for this team. So the natural replacement for Casemiro would be Tchouameni.

Prediction

Real Madrid start faster in this one by converting early through Karim Benzema and in the end Los Blancos cruise to the win. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Celta Vigo 1