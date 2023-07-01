Cesc Fabregas has officially retired from soccer at the age of 36, after the Spanish legend played his last season at Como, in the Italian second division. Fabregas has announced his decision on Saturday and retired from soccer after an incredible and successful career.

"From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all.

From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I'll never forget," the midfielder said in his announcement on social media.

After playing at the academies of Barcelona and Arsenal, Fabregas started his senior career at the Gunners, where he became an icon from 2004 from 2011, scoring 57 goals in 303 games. After that, he moved back to Barcelona in the summer 2011 and played three seasons for the Spanish side, scoring 42 goals in 151 games. At Barcelona, he won one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups at the domestic level, and also won one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup, both in 2011.

In 2014, Fabregas moved back to England and signed for Chelsea, where he won two Premier League titles and one FA Cup, before signing for AS Monaco in 2019. After four years, the Spanish legend signed for Como last year, becoming also part-owner of the Serie B side.

With the Spanish National Team, Fabregas became one of the stars of the team that won two UEFA Euro cups in 2008 and 2012, and also the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. With Spain, Fabregas scored 15 goals in 110 games, and he's currently ninth in the top ten players with most games played with Spain.