The UEFA Champions League is back. After a five-month hiatus, the competition resumed play this month, and a new champion will be crowned on Aug. 23 when PSG and Bayern Munich meet in the final. That match will be streaming on CBS All Access, and you can find the full Champions League bracket here.

Did you miss any of the knockout round action on CBS All Access? Don't worry. Full match replays are available of each game from the UCL restart. You can find out how to watch those match replays, as well as upcoming games, below.

Semifinals

Tuesday, Aug. 18

PSG 3, RB Leipzig 0 | MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Bayern Munich 3, Lyon 0 | MATCH REPLAY

Quarterfinals

Saturday. Aug. 15

Lyon 3, Manchester City 1 |MATCH REPLAY

Friday, Aug. 14

Bayern Munich 8, Barcelona 2 | MATCH REPLAY

Thursday, Aug. 13

RB Leipzig 2, Atletico Madrid 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Atalanta 1, Paris Saint-Germain 2 | MATCH REPLAY

Round of 16

Saturday, Aug. 8

Barcelona 3, Napoli 1 (Barcelona advance 4-2 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY

Bayern Munich 4, Chelsea 1 (Bayern advance 7-1 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY

Friday, Aug. 7

Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1 (City advance 4-2 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY

Juventus 2, Lyon 1 (Lyon advance, 2-2, on aggregate on away goals) | MATCH REPLAY

Upcoming matches

Final

Sunday, Aug. 23

PSG vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access and CBS Sports Network -- Estádio do Sport, Lisbon

