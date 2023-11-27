Hello! The Champions League is back this week and promises plenty of drama. I'm Pardeep Cattry with a preview of the Matchday 5 action.

Monday, Nov. 27

🌍 AFC Champions League: Al-Nassr vs. Persepolis, 1 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Fulham vs. Wolves, 3 p.m. ➡️ USA Network

Tuesday, Nov. 28

🇪🇺 Champions League: Lazio vs. Celtic, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

⚽ The Forward Line

🏆 Is the end in sight for Group F?

Getty Images

Group F has been a regular source of entertainment so far this season as all four teams -- Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and Newcastle United -- have bounced around the table. Every team is still alive heading into Matchday 5, but as hectic as the so-called group of death has been, we might finally reach a conclusion with one game to spare.

The simplest scenario tomorrow could see current group leaders Dortmund and PSG beat Milan and Newcastle, respectively, and clinch slots in the round of 16 in the process. The French champions are in the best position to do so, since they are in the midst of an eight-game winning streak, and take on a Newcastle side battling an injury crisis -- Dan Burn and Callum Wilson are expected to miss this match, which could dash the Magpies' chance at advancing. The home field advantage could also come in clutch for PSG, per manager Luis Enrique.

Enrique: "The Parc des Princes will carry us. I am expecting a great atmosphere -- we really need them. We need a crowd that is more up for it and more excited than they normally are, and we will be treating this game like a final. At this level, home games are key. Our fans are a special asset for us, and we are expecting an incredible amount of support. The stronger the connection between the players and the fans, the easier things will be -- especially in the tougher moments."

The English side could be bailed out in Milan, where if Dortmund fail to win, everyone's still alive on Matchday 6. That matchup could prove to be more competitive than the one in Paris after Milan secured their first win in Champions League play on Matchday 4 and have been unbeaten since. The Italian giants are still inconsistent -- one of those games during their unbeaten run was a 2-2 draw against Lecce -- but also taken on a Dortmund side with up-and-down form. They have two wins and two losses in their last four, including a blowout by Bayern Munich and a 2-1 loss to Stuttgart.

A simple outcome is definitely possible, but Group F's unpredictable streak seems destined to continue on Matchday 5. Expect drama, and perhaps the unexpected.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🔵🔴 Barcelona's rough patch

Getty Images

After a high-flying start to the season, Barcelona are in a run of inconsistent form that could derail their hopes of repeating as La Liga champions and hurt their credentials as contenders for the Champions League title. The team is assured of at least a Europa League berth and are very much the favorites to advance to the Champions League round of 16, but the margin for error is small when they resume European action tomorrow.

They are tied on points with their Matchday 5 opponent Porto and just three points ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk, who they surprisingly lost to on Matchday 4. Their recent form is not particularly encouraging, either -- they have failed to win three of their last five games in all competitions, most recently adding to that streak with a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano over the weekend. Manager Xavi criticized his side's mentality following the draw:

Xavi: "We lacked that mentality to go for it. If we want to win trophies this season, we have to change our mentality. The second half was good but not enough. We woke up too late. We did what we wanted: dominated and created chances. We could have scored more. But we have to win these games if we want to win La Liga, so we have to be self-critical, too, and improve. We have to be closer to the second-half performance."

Xavi and company will also have to work on their offensive issues in Champions League play. They have been wasteful in front of goal throughout their European campaign, which was on display against Shakhtar in a game where they dominated but lost. It's a particularly pertinent problem to solve against Porto, who have nine goals in four games and nearly beat Barcelona on Matchday 2.

💰 The Back Line

