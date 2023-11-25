Ahead of Roma's home clash with Udinese on Sunday, it's clear that manager Jose Mourinho wants more out of his team following the international break. Currently seventh in Serie A after a draw in the Derby della Capitale, Roma have been on a poor run of form, failing to win three of their last five matches. Expected to compete for a Champions League spot while also aiming to win the Europa League, their form will need to turn around sooner than later but Mourinho mused around things that could be causing their issues in his pre-match presser.

"I have teams that were gangs of bandits who'd love to play away from home just like me," Mourinho said. "There [are] players at Roma who like the comfort of their homes more. Once they leave they miss their mom, dad, and grandma who makes them dessert."

In six away matches, Roma only have one victory away. While this match versus Udinese is within the friendly confines of the Stadio Olimpico, Roma's next two matches are away bouts with Servette and Sassuolo which have become must-wins due to dropping points elsewhere.

Always one to try to motivate their players via unorthodox methods, Mourinho is looking to light a fire under his team but it remains to be seen if this will work. Out of contract at the end of the season, Mourinho has a chance to follow up last season's Europa League final appearance with more success but the only way to accomplish that is by winning matches away from home.

How to watch and odds

