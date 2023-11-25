It was a historical night for the Italian Serie A as AC Milan striker Francesco Camarda made his debut for the Rossoneri vs. Fiorentina on Sunday, becoming the youngest player to ever play in the league at 15 years, eight months and five days old.

Camarda was subbed in during the second half to replace Luka Jovic and played the last seven minutes plus stoppage time. With the whole stadium chanting his name, the young star couldn't really make a big difference as the home side defended the 1-0 lead. The Rossoneri won thanks to a penalty scored in the first half by Theo Hernandez and managed to win their first game since Oct. 7.

Camarda was born in Milan on March 10, 2008, and he turned 15 only this year. Stefano Pioli's side are desperately short of bodies as both Noah Okafor and Rafael Leao are out injured, while striker Olivier Giroud is suspended for two games after receiving a red card against Lecce. For this reason, Pioli decided to call the 15-year-old for the game against Fiorentina. Camarda is one of the most talented Italian players in the developmental pipeline, and he has already scored seven goals in 13 games so far with the AC Milan U-19 team coached by Ignazio Abate, including three goals in the UEFA Youth League (a brace against Newcastle and an incredible bicycle kick against PSG in the last game played).

His record surpasses that of Bologna center back Wisdom Amey who made his debut in May of 2021 at 15 years, nine months and one day old. Camarda also surpassed Paolo Maldini, who made his debut in Serie A with the Rossoneri jersey in January 1985 in Perugia at 16 years and six months.