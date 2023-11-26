Juventus drew 1-1 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin against Inter Sunday in what was one of the most awaited games of the Serie A season. The first half showed that the Bianconeri are in good form, scoring the opening goal of the Derby d'Italia with a goal scored by Dusan Vlahovic, who was back on the scoresheet for the first time after a six-game drought. A few minutes later, Marcus Thuram's counter attack led to the goal scored by Lautaro Martinez, who scored his 13th goal in 13 Serie A games this season.

The second half didn't really reach the level of football that both teams are capable of, and that probably was preferred so as to not risk conceding a second goal that could sway the title race as the two teams are at the top of the table with only two points dividing them.

While Inter being at the top of the Serie A table is not a surprise, Juventus are impressing especially with their defensive solidness. In fact, Massimiliano Allegri's side scored 20 goals so far and conceded eight. Only Inter have conceded less with seven. So, while Juventus have had some issues creating chances and scoring goals, the Bianconeri are very solid when it comes to their defensive actions. This is a team that is successful because they are extremely difficult to break down. They are happy for the opposition to have the ball, knowing that their defense is going to stop them, and then they do just enough in attack to get the points they need.

This is why Juventus prefer to not have the control of the ball possession. They prefer to wait and play on counterattacks, even if in the first half against Inter the Bianconeri showed more willingness to attack and keep the ball. However, Inter's equalizer immediately changed the game plan of Allegri and the game definitely was affected in the second half. Inter and Juventus both barely create chances and seemed that both teams were happy with a draw at the end. One point that doesn't change the positions at the top, but helps both AC Milan and Napoli to get closer to the Serie A leaders.

AC Milan won against Fiorentina, while Napoli managed to win away against Atalanta. The team coached by Stefano Pioli won with a penalty scored by Theo Hernandez and are now six points behind Inter, while Napoli are now eight points behind. Juventus, thanks to this draw, manage to stay close to the top.

The Bianconeri had also to face two big off-the-pitch scandals, as midfielders Paul Pogba and Nicolò Fagioli are not available. Pogba tested positive for enhanced levels of testosterone after the first game of the season against Udinese and has been temporarily suspended, and he's facing a long-term suspension that will be determined in the next months. On the other hand, Fagioli was the first name that emerged for a new betting scandal that is affecting Italian soccer players.

Fagioli will be suspended for seven months after the Italian midfielder admitted he personally placed bets on illegal platforms on soccer games. The 22-year-old reached an agreement with the Italian FA prosecutor for a 12-month suspension, with five months being commuted to "alternative prescriptions."

Allegri was able to keep the noise and the scandals away from the pitch and it's working as of now. The good numbers of the defense and the attitude of his players seem to go in the right direction and might be enough this season as Juventus are also not participating in the European competitions after UEFA banned the Italian side for financial rule breaches. They can focus on the league and time will tell if this will be enough to win the Serie A title. But so far, things are going in the right direction.