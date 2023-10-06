Juventus star Paul Pogba is facing a four-year ban after a second test confirmed increased levels of testosterone in his system, according to various reports in Italy. On Aug. 20, the French midfielder tested positive for enhanced levels after the game against Udinese, which Pogba did not play in. The player was temporarily suspended by the Italian National Anti-Doping Tribunal and asked for a counter-analysis. On Oct. 6, the results confirmed the positive test of the Juventus player.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Pogba tested positive for increased levels of testosterone due to a supplement allegedly prescribed by a doctor Pogba is friends with in the United States, and it's believed that Pogba did not know he was taking a prohibited substance. He could now be suspended up to four years if found that he knowingly violated doping rules but also up to two years if found that he unknowingly took the banned substance. At the same time, it will be crucial to understand what Juventus will do with him, as he signed a contract when he came back at the club in the summer 2022 running until 2026, worth around €10 million net per season.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri commented on the topic during the pre-match press conference of the Derby della Mole's game against Torino that the Bianconeri will play on Saturday.

"We are waiting for what's coming next, it's useless to comment now. Humanly, I am sorry," he said.

Morning Footy's crew broke down the situation on Friday morning:

There were reports that the Bianconeri wanted to terminate his deal over the summer as the club would save around €30 million. This will be hot topic for the sporting director of the club, Cristiano Giuntoli, who joined the Italian giants in the summer after winning the Scudetto with Napoli last season.

Pogba, 30, once the world's most expensive transfer when he left Juve for Manchester United in 2016, rejoined Juve in 2022 but has since played in just 11 matches, dealing with numerous injuries. His time at the club might be over sooner that expected.