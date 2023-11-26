Alejandro Garnacho began Sunday's visit to Everton in style, scoring a stellar goal to give Manchester United a lead in the game's opening minutes. In the third minute, Diogo Dalot made his way towards the touchline on the right side of the penalty area. He was able to manage a cross before the ball went out and sent it towards Garnacho on the outer left corner of the penalty area. The 19-year-old then leaped into the air and successfully went for the bicycle kick just three minutes into the game.

The strike will no doubt be up for Premier League goal of the season, with former United defender Rio Ferdinand already sharing his endorsement for Garnacho's attempt on social media.

Garnacho's goal mirrored one of United's most iconic goals in recent memory -- Wayne Rooney's equally stunning bicycle kick against rivals Manchester City in 2011. Nani provided the assist on that occasion from outside the penalty area with Rooney in front of him to his left, and the United icon wasted little time from roughly the same spot as Garnacho to help ensure his side would take the three points.

The Argentina international, though, seemed to take inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo. The former United player scored memorably off a bicycle kick in 2018, when he was playing for Real Madrid, in a Champions League match against Juventus. Garnacho marked his goal by borrowing Ronaldo's well-known celebration.

The goal is Garnachol's first in Premier League play this season and could serve as a boost for a United team looking for stability after an up-and-down start to the season that has seen them lose five times in 13 league games and three in four Champions League fixtures.