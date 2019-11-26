Champions League scores: Robert Lewandowski makes history; Tottenham rallies to clinch knockout spot

Matchday 5 of the Champions League kicked off on Tuesday with eight games, 25 goals and three teams advancing to the next round. Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski stole the show with his four-goal performance against Red Star Belgrade, while Juventus' Paulo Dybala was the hero in Turin against Atletico Madrid.

Jose Mourinho also returned to the competition as he made his home debut for Tottenham, and his Spurs erased an early deficit.

Here's a rundown of what to know from the day's action.

Scores

Bayer Leverkusen 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Club Brugge 1, Galatasaray 1

PSG 2, Real Madrid 2

Tottenham 4, Olympiacos 2

Manchester City 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Juventus 1, Atletico Madrid 0

Bayern Munich 6, Red Star Belgrade 0

Atalanta 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0

Real Madrid, Tottenham and Manchester City clinch

Three teams officially advanced to the round of 16 on Tuesday, with Real Madrid and Tottenham both securing second place in their groups, while Manchester City won Group C despite drawing Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 at the Etihad. Real's spot in the next round was actually cemented before the game against PSG thanks to the draw between Club Brugge and Galatasaray. They join PSG, Bayern Munich and Juventus in the next round.

Tottenham makes fierce comeback

Tottenham's defense needs some work, but you can't deny two wins from two for Mourinho at the club. Spurs went down 2-0 just 19 minutes in against Olympiacos, but four straight goals saw this team produce a brilliant comeback with Harry Kane scoring twice.

Defender Serge Aurier scored the winning goal for Spurs in the 73rd minute with a beautiful hit inside the box to send Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into a frenzy. Take a look at the winner that clinched second place in the group:

This angle of Tottenham's goal is art 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ud0ILFUu93 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 26, 2019

Neymar changes game for PSG vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid got off to a hot start against PSG. At home, Los Blancos went up 2-0 in the second half, but this game changed when Neymar came off the bench for the French side. Though he was on the field for Real's second goal, Neymar's creative play, flair and passing changed this game completely. With Neymar aiding the PSG attack, both Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia scored late to earn a point and clinch the group. Real looked to have the win wrapped up when Karim Benzema scored his second in the 79th minute, but an error in defense gave Mbappe his goal. Sarabia tacked on an upper-90 golazo two minutes later. Take a look:

2 goals in 3 minutes for PSG to level it 😱 pic.twitter.com/ihlZ4IhQOu — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 26, 2019

Lewandowski scores four times in record-setting showing

Robert Lewandowski scored four goals for Bayern Munich in an easy win over Red Star Belgrade. With the incredibly productive game, Lewandowski became just the second player ever two score four goals in two UCL games, joining Lionel Messi. Good company.

Lewandowski did it against Real Madrid while playing for Borussia Dortmund in 2013. Messi did it against Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen. Lewandowski's performance on Tuesday also saw him become Bayern's all-time leading scorer in the Champions League, and none of these are even his greatest career highlight. Don't forget, he once scored five goals in nine minutes.

Dybala nets outrageous winner

If you didn't see what Paulo Dybala did on Tuesday, here's your chance. La Joya scored the winner for Juventus against Atletico Madrid with an audacious free kick from the narrowest of angles as the Italian club won its group. Take a look:

Be sure to check CBSSports.com on Wednesday for more Champions League coverage.