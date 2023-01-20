Happy Friday! Congrats on making it to the weekend. I'm Mike Goodman and we are looking ahead to Liverpool vs. Chelsea in a make-or-break battle between two shockingly midtable teams. We'll also get caught up on some transfer news, and check in on the USWNT ahead of Friday night's friendly against New Zealand.
📺 What we're watching this weekend
On Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network (all times U.S./Eastern):
⚽ WSL: Man City vs. Aston Villa, Saturday, 6:25 a.m. (Paramount+)
⚽ Serie A: Salernitana vs. Napoli, Saturday, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)
⚽ Serie A: Fiorentina vs. Torino, Saturday, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
⚽ Serie A: Spezia vs. Roma, Sunday, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)
⚽ Serie A: Juventus vs. Atalanta, Sunday, 2:45 p.m. (CBS Sports Network/Paramount+)
⚽ WSL: Chelsea vs. Liverpool, Sunday, 7:30 a.m, (Paramount+)
⚽ WSL: Brighton vs. Arsenal, Sunday, 1:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
We are also keeping an eye on:
⚽ Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich, Friday, 2:30 p.m.
⚽ Friendly: New Zealand vs. USWNT, Friday, 10 p.m.
⚽ EPL: Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Saturday, 7:30 a.m.
⚽ EPL: Arsenal vs. Man United, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.
⚽ The Forward Line
Chelsea and Liverpool meet in must-win game
Seldom will you find a midtable matchup like this one. When Chelsea and Liverpool face off, it's usually a top-table clash with title implications or at least two teams vying for positioning in the top-four race. Things will be different Saturday morning as we'll get two struggling teams in ninth and 10th trying to stay within striking distance of the top four. The situation is a tad dire for Chelsea, who have played 19 games to Liverpool's 18, but realistically, whichever side doesn't walk away with three points will need a minor miracle (like winning this edition of the Champions League) to appear in the Champions League next season.
The House of Champions podcast crew talked about the plight of these two sides and here's what former Liverpool great Luis Garcia had to say about whether or not Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will reach his potential with the team.
- Garcia: "He will come good. There is a lot of pressure on the team right now. He arrived to a team that is going down. We aren't seeing a Liverpool that is on the up. He arrived at a moment that the press is not the best -- they don't have the same legs we saw before -- so he needs to put in extra effort every time. But he's tall, he's very good in the air, aggressive, good with his feet. It will take time. Probably next season he will be at his best. It will come."
In addition to the podcast, make sure to check out James Benge's break down Liverpool's surprising half-season long slump.
Listen below and follow House of Champions, a CBS Sports soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to tune in for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.
🔗 Midfield Link Play
Questions remain for USWNT
A 4-0 win is a 4-0 win, but questions still remain about the state of the United States women's national team after their first friendly in New Zealand. Sandra Herrera breaks down what to watch for tonight as the Americans take the field again -- specifically, what to do about the team's big hole at defensive midfield.
- Herrera: "It's been a long-glaring hole in the system in an attempt to replace Julie Ertz, the former No. 6 who has been out with injury and then on maternity leave. The unanswered question has now trickled into the long absence of Sam Mewis in the No. 8 role for the team. The constant rotation of the defensive midfielder position is also perhaps a disservice to those who have since been asked to fill the position. Andi Sullivan has been a frequent player in the role but the coaching staff has utilized Kristie Mewis and Lindsey Horan, among others."
