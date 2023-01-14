Shakhtar Donetsk director Darijo Srna has been adamant that the club will get what they feel is a fair value for 22-year-old winger Mykhailo Mudryk. Long linked to Arsenal, Chelsea have been circling for the young Ukrainian in case a deal fell through. Arsenal's latest bid tops out at €95 million including add-ons, while Chelsea's offer is at €100 according to the Athletic. That deal would include €70 million up front and another €30 in addons.

The club has also confirmed that Chelsea is close to agreeing to a deal for Mudryk.

Arsenal have been looking for a new attacker since losing Gabriel Jesus to an injury during the World Cup but the club doesn't want to break the bank with their top attacking spots set if Jesus returns to full health in March. That might allow wiggle room for Chelsea to swoop in and get a deal done before the end of the Window.

The Blues have struggled with injuries this season and Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Raheem Sterling, N'Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Wesley Fofana, Edouard Mendy and many others are currently sidelined. The attack hasn't been there without James and new loanee Joao Felix has already picked up a three match suspension during the team's loss to Fulham. Chelsea is a club where anything less than a Champions League place is unacceptable but mired in 10th place, drastic measures are needed.

Graham Potter is clear being backed with lots of cash and an addition like would certainly be a statement. Murdyk has scored seven and assisted seven more goals in the Ukrainian Premier League while also shining in Champions League play. Due to Potter's fluid front three being interchangeable, Murdyk can start on the wing with Kai Havertz and Felix interchanging or become a key change of pace option from the bench when Sterling is healthy.

Chelsea will still need to add more in midfield to get back to where they want to be but if they can outscore the opposition, who needs defense?