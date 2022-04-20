untitled-design-2022-04-20t090903-678.jpg
The Premier League returns on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

  • Arsenal @ Chelsea
  • Current Records: Arsenal 17-11-3; Chelsea 18-4-8

What to Know

Chelsea and Arsenal are even-steven against one another since September of 2016 (4-4-3), but likely not for long. Chelsea will look to defend their home turf on Wednesday against Arsenal at 2:45 p.m. ET. Chelsea has a defense that allows only 0.77 goals per game, so Arsenal's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Chelsea kept a clean sheet against Southampton last week and took the match 6-0. With Chelsea ahead 4 to nothing at the half, the game was all but over already.

Meanwhile, Arsenal lost 1-0 to Southampton.

Chelsea's win lifted them to 18-4-8 (third place with 62 points) while Arsenal's defeat dropped them down to 17-11-3 (sixth place with 54 points). We'll see if Chelsea can repeat their recent success or if Arsenal bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • Who: Chelsea vs. Arsenal
  • When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Stamford Bridge
  • TV: NBC Universo, USA Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Chelsea -111; Draw +235; Arsenal +340
Series History

Chelsea and Arsenal both have four wins in their last 11 games.

  • Aug 22, 2021 - Chelsea 2 vs. Arsenal 0
  • May 12, 2021 - Arsenal 1 vs. Chelsea 0
  • Dec 26, 2020 - Arsenal 3 vs. Chelsea 1
  • Jan 21, 2020 - Arsenal 2 vs. Chelsea 2
  • Dec 29, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Arsenal 1
  • Jan 19, 2019 - Arsenal 2 vs. Chelsea 0
  • Aug 18, 2018 - Chelsea 3 vs. Arsenal 2
  • Jan 03, 2018 - Chelsea 2 vs. Arsenal 2
  • Sep 17, 2017 - Arsenal 0 vs. Chelsea 0
  • Feb 04, 2017 - Chelsea 3 vs. Arsenal 1
  • Sep 24, 2016 - Arsenal 3 vs. Chelsea 0