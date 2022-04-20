The Premier League returns on Wednesday.
Who's Playing
- Arsenal @ Chelsea
- Current Records: Arsenal 17-11-3; Chelsea 18-4-8
What to Know
Chelsea and Arsenal are even-steven against one another since September of 2016 (4-4-3), but likely not for long. Chelsea will look to defend their home turf on Wednesday against Arsenal at 2:45 p.m. ET. Chelsea has a defense that allows only 0.77 goals per game, so Arsenal's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Chelsea kept a clean sheet against Southampton last week and took the match 6-0. With Chelsea ahead 4 to nothing at the half, the game was all but over already.
Meanwhile, Arsenal lost 1-0 to Southampton.
Chelsea's win lifted them to 18-4-8 (third place with 62 points) while Arsenal's defeat dropped them down to 17-11-3 (sixth place with 54 points). We'll see if Chelsea can repeat their recent success or if Arsenal bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Chelsea vs. Arsenal
- When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Stamford Bridge
- TV: NBC Universo, USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Chelsea -111; Draw +235; Arsenal +340
Series History
Chelsea and Arsenal both have four wins in their last 11 games.
- Aug 22, 2021 - Chelsea 2 vs. Arsenal 0
- May 12, 2021 - Arsenal 1 vs. Chelsea 0
- Dec 26, 2020 - Arsenal 3 vs. Chelsea 1
- Jan 21, 2020 - Arsenal 2 vs. Chelsea 2
- Dec 29, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Arsenal 1
- Jan 19, 2019 - Arsenal 2 vs. Chelsea 0
- Aug 18, 2018 - Chelsea 3 vs. Arsenal 2
- Jan 03, 2018 - Chelsea 2 vs. Arsenal 2
- Sep 17, 2017 - Arsenal 0 vs. Chelsea 0
- Feb 04, 2017 - Chelsea 3 vs. Arsenal 1
- Sep 24, 2016 - Arsenal 3 vs. Chelsea 0