The Premier League returns on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Chelsea

Current Records: Arsenal 17-11-3; Chelsea 18-4-8

What to Know

Chelsea and Arsenal are even-steven against one another since September of 2016 (4-4-3), but likely not for long. Chelsea will look to defend their home turf on Wednesday against Arsenal at 2:45 p.m. ET. Chelsea has a defense that allows only 0.77 goals per game, so Arsenal's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Chelsea kept a clean sheet against Southampton last week and took the match 6-0. With Chelsea ahead 4 to nothing at the half, the game was all but over already.

Meanwhile, Arsenal lost 1-0 to Southampton.

Chelsea's win lifted them to 18-4-8 (third place with 62 points) while Arsenal's defeat dropped them down to 17-11-3 (sixth place with 54 points). We'll see if Chelsea can repeat their recent success or if Arsenal bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Chelsea vs. Arsenal When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Chelsea -111; Draw +235; Arsenal +340

Series History

Chelsea and Arsenal both have four wins in their last 11 games.