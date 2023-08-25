The Premier League returns to action on Friday.

Who's Playing

Luton Town @ Chelsea

Current Records: Luton Town 0-0-1, Chelsea 0-1-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Online Streaming: Peacock

What to Know

Luton Town will head out on the road to face off against Chelsea at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Stamford Bridge.

The game between Luton and Burnley on Saturday was postponed. The last EPL match Luton played was a 4-1 loss against Brighton last Saturday.

Chelsea and West Ham combined for ten shots on goal on Sunday, which explains the impressive four total goals scored. Chelsea took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of West Ham United. The matchup was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but the Blues were shut out in the second half.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Friday. We'll see if Luton is willing to oblige them.

Odds

Chelsea is a huge favorite against Luton Town, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -419 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.