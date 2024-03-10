Chelsea play their first league home game in more than a month when they host Newcastle United in a 2023-24 English Premier League match on Monday. Chelsea (10-6-10) were last on their own pitch during EPL play on Feb. 4, when they suffered a 4-2 loss against Wolves. However, the Blues are unbeaten in their last three league matches (1-2-0) following a 2-2 draw at Brentford last time out. Newcastle (12-4-11) rolled past Wolves 3-0 on March 2 to improve to 3-2-1 in their last six Premier League contests. The Magpies posted a 4-1 home victory against Chelsea in their first meeting this season.

Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Blues are -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Chelsea vs. Newcastle United odds, while the Magpies are +250 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Newcastle United vs. Chelsea picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine's soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. In 2023, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 Qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He started 2024 on an 8-2 run on Premier League picks, bringing a profit of $447 to $100 bettors.

Now, Green has broken down Chelsea vs. Newcastle from every angle and just revealed his picks and English Premier League predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Newcastle vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea vs. Newcastle money line: Blues -110, Magpies +250, Draw +300

Chelsea vs. Newcastle over/under: 3.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Newcastle spread: Blues -0.5 (-110)

CHE: The Blues have allowed 12 goals over their last five Premier League matches

NEW: The Magpies have posted just one clean sheet in 13 EPL road games this season

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues are led offensively by Cole Palmer, who tops the club with 10 goals in 22 matches. The 21-year-old midfielder failed to convert in 19 Premier League contests with Manchester City from 2021-23. Palmer has gone three league games without a goal but he has notched three of his seven assists this season during that span.

Striker Nicolas Jackson ranks second with eight goals in his first season with the Blues after spending the previous two with Villarreal. The 22-year-old converted in Chelsea's victory against Leeds United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Feb. 28 and also scored in the EPL draw with Brentford three days later. Winger Raheem Sterling, who scored the Blues' lone goal against Newcastle in their first meeting of 2023-24, has recorded six on the season.

Why you should back Newcastle United

Alexander Isak has been scoring at a high rate for the Magpies since coming over from La Liga's Real Sociedad in August 2022. The 24-year-old Swedish forward recorded 10 goals in 22 matches with Newcastle last season and is tied for eighth in the Premier League this campaign with 11 goals in 19 contests. Isak has converted in four of his last six league games, including the triumph over Wolves last time out.

Winger Anthony Gordon ranks second on the Magpies with nine goals and has scored in three of his last four matches across all competitions. The 23-year-old also is second on the club with five assists after failing to register one in 32 games split between Everton and Newcastle last season. Isak and Gordon, who also had a goal against Wolves, both tallied in the win versus Chelsea back in November.

How to make Chelsea vs. Newcastle United picks

Green has broken down Monday's match from every possible angle and is leaning Under on the total.

