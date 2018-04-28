Chelsea vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Chelsea's top-four hopes hinge on three points here

Chelsea faces Swansea City on the road on Saturday in Premier League action, with both teams still working towards important domestic goals with plenty on the line.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Chelsea (Fifth place; 63 points) is five points off of a Champions League spot, so it's unlikely they can catch Tottenham. But if they want any chance, they'll need a win here. As for Swansea (17th place; 33 points), the club is four points clear of safety, and a win and a draw may be enough to stay in the top flight.

Prediction

Chelsea crushes the Swans to put a little pressure on Tottenham for the fourth-place spot. Chelsea 3, Swansea 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES