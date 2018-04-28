Chelsea vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Chelsea faces Swansea City on the road on Saturday in Premier League action, with both teams still working towards important domestic goals with plenty on the line.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Chelsea (Fifth place; 63 points) is five points off of a Champions League spot, so it's unlikely they can catch Tottenham. But if they want any chance, they'll need a win here. As for Swansea (17th place; 33 points), the club is four points clear of safety, and a win and a draw may be enough to stay in the top flight.

Prediction

Chelsea crushes the Swans to put a little pressure on Tottenham for the fourth-place spot. Chelsea 3, Swansea 0.