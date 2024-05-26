The Liga MX's Clausura comes to a close on Sunday night as Club America host Cruz Azul in the second leg of the final. The first match finished 1-1 with Julian Quinones' 16th-minute strike canceling out Uriel Antuna's ninth-minute penalty kick. Level on aggregate at 1-1, extra time is in play if the second leg also finishes as a draw.
Here's how to watch:
How to watch and odds
- Date: Sunday, May 26 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes -- Mexico City, Mexico
- TV: TUDN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)
- Odds: Club America -105; Draw +240; Cruz Azul +310
Prediction
The hosts get the job done at home with a goal in either half to reach the summit of Mexico once again. Pick: Club America 2, Cruz Azul 1 (3-2 on aggregate)