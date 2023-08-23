Club America seek their sixth consecutive league win in the all-time series when they host Necaxa in a 2023-24 Liga MX match on Wednesday. Club America (1-1-1) are unbeaten in seven meetings with Necaxa (0-2-2) across all competitions and haven't lost to Los Rayos since falling 3-0 in February 2020. Both teams last played on Sunday, with Las Aguilas battling Atlas to a 1-1 draw and Necaxa suffering a 3-0 setback against Tigres.

Kickoff at Estadio Azteca is set for 9 p.m. ET. Club America are the -320 favorites (risk $320 to win $100) in the latest Club America vs. Necaxa odds, while Los Rayos are +850 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +410 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Necaxa vs. Club America picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, he has been red-hot, going 167-149-8 for a profit of $2,787 for $100 bettors. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Club America vs. Necaxa from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Necaxa vs. Club America:

Club America vs. Necaxa money line: America -320, Necaxa +850, Draw +410

Club America vs. Necaxa over/under: 3.5 goals

Club America vs. Necaxa spread: America -1.5 (-115)

CA: Las Aguilas have recorded 13 goals in their last seven matches against Necaxa across all competitions

NEC: Los Rayos have scored fewer than two goals in each of their last six Liga MX meetings with Club America

Club America vs. Necaxa picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back Club America

Las Aguilas are 11th in the Liga MX table but are tied with Atletico San Luis for the sixth-best goal differential at plus-2. The club is led offensively by winger Leo Suarez, who netted the lone goal in a season-opening 2-1 loss to FC Juarez and also converted in a 3-0 victory against Puebla. The 27-year-old split last season between Club America and Santos, amassing nine goals in 31 combined matches.

Forward Julian Quinones and defender Kevin Alvarez also scored versus Puebla, while winger Brian Rodriguez produced the only goal in the draw with Atlas. Quinones, who also has notched a pair of assists during league play, and Alvarez both scored twice for Club America in Leagues Cup action. Midfielders Jonathan dos Santos and Diego Valdes have yet to convert this season, but both scored - along with injured forward Henry Martin - against Necaxa last campaign. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Necaxa

Los Rayos will be eager to get going offensively after struggling mightily since the Liga MX season began. The club has registered just one goal over its first four league contests and also scored just once in two Leagues Cup games. Necaxa's lone league goal was scored by defender Alan Montes, who converted in the first minute of extra time in the second half in a 1-1 draw against Tijuana.

Midfielder Vicente Poggi produced Los Rayos' goal in a 4-1 loss to MLS' Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup. The 21-year-old from Uruguay has yet to score in 29 career matches over parts of three seasons with Necaxa. Forward Facundo Batista netted the lone goal for Los Rayos in their 2-1 loss to Club America last September and also converted three months later in a 3-3 draw during the 2022 Copa por Mexico exhibition tournament. See which team to pick here.

How to make Club America vs. Necaxa picks

Eimer has broken down the Liga MX match from every angle and is leaning Over on the goal total. He has locked in a pair of confident best bets, including one that pays plus money, while also offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can only see his Liga MX picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So where does all the betting value lie for Club America vs. Necaxa on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Necaxa vs. Club America have all the value, all from the expert who is up more than $2,700 on his soccer picks since last year's Men's World Cup, and find out.