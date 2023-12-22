After A22 Sports Management unveiled proposals for a new 64-team competition in the immediate aftermath of a decision by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that concluded UEFA and FIFA rules banning clubs from participating in breakaway tournaments were contrary to European law, the whole soccer industry reacted. The majority of the European clubs and federations opposed the idea of a new league, while only two clubs are in favor of the idea so far. Let's see where the European clubs stand:

Real Madrid: For

The Spanish giants and their president Florentino Perez are the club seemingly most in favour of the creation of a new Super League. The Spanish president was the first one to speak up after the verdict and said: "From Real Madrid we welcome with great satisfaction the decision taken by the Court of Justice of the European Union, which is responsible for guaranteeing our principles, values and freedoms. In the coming days we will carefully study the scope of this resolution. (...) From today, the present and future of European football are finally in the hands of clubs, players and their fans. Our destiny belongs to us and we have a great responsibility before us. This day will mark a before and after. It is a great day for the history of football and for the history of sport".

FC Barcelona: For

Similarly to Real Madrid, the club's president Joan Laporta praised the verdict and issued the following statement: "The European Justice agrees with us. There is a monopoly situation. A historic opportunity opens up to solve some of the serious problems that compromise the clubs."

Manchester United: Against

The English giants are against the Super League and issued a statement: "Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions, and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game".

Tottenham: Against

Spurs have issued a statement making it clear their position on the new league: "Our position has not changed. We remain committed to the values of European football, and we will continue to work with fellow clubs through the ECA and participate in UEFA competitions".

Manchester City: Against

The English side issued an official statement on the matter: "Our position has not changed since 2021 — we are out of the Super League. We remain committed to working with fellow clubs through the ECA and to participation in UEFA competition".

Chelsea: Against

The Blues opposed to the Super League and issued an official statement: "Our position does not change. We firmly believe that, by working with the Premier League, FA, other European clubs through our strong relationship with the ECA, UEFA, FIFA, we can together continue to develop the European game for the benefit of everyone".

Arsenal: Against

The Gunners issued a statement on the topic: "Arsenal Football Club notes the judgement by the European Court of Justice on Thursday, 21 December 2023 and our position in relation to the European Super League has not changed. We will continue to play in UEFA competitions and continue to work with fellow European clubs and the European Club Association (ECA)."

Atletico de Madrid: Against

The first Spanish side to oppose the idea of the Super League: "The European football family does not want the European Super League. Germany, France, England, Italy, Spain (except for Real Madrid and Barcelona), do not want the Super League. We are in favor of protecting the European football family, safeguarding domestic leagues, and ensuring that qualification for European competitions is achieved through on-field performance every season".

Bayern Munich: Against

The German side and their CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen spoke against the Super League: "It's very clear: the door for the Super League at FC Bayern remains closed. Such a competition would represent an attack on the importance of domestic leagues and the statics of European football".

Borussia Dortmund: Against

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has made it clear that Borussia Dortmund have no interest in joining the European Super League: "We are not available for Super League".

AS Roma: Against

The Italian club was the first Serie A side to react about the news: "The club in no way endorses any so-called Super League project that would present an unacceptable attack on the importance of the national leagues and the foundations of European football. AS Roma believes that European football's future well-being can only be secured through clubs working together through ECA in strong partnership and collaboration with UEFA and FIFA".

Inter: Against

The Nerazzurri have also opposed to the idea of the new league, but didn't mention it in their statement: "FC Internazionale Milano reiterates its position that European football's future well-being can only be secured by clubs working together through the ECA, in partnership and collaboration with UEFA and FIFA. As a Club, we remain committed to the values that underpin the European Sports Model and to working through the ECA alongside our fellow clubs to uphold those values".

PSG: Against

The French team immediately opposed to the idea of the Super League, also considering that their President Nasser Al-Khelaifi is one of the biggest opposers of the new league: "Paris Saint-Germain totally and utterly rejects any plans for a so-called Super League, which has been the case from day one and will always remain the case. As a proud European institution, PSG supports the principles of the European sporting model, the values of open competition and inclusion, and works with all recognised stakeholders in European football - above all with the fans and players, who are at the heart of the game".

Napoli: Undefined

The Italian side haven't publicly expressed their opinion on the Super League, but Italian reports suggested that the club might be open for the Super League. On Friday, club's owner Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke to Corriere dello Sport and said: "I spoke to Florentino Perez and we agree on meeting with other entrepreneurs to discuss about future plans. Football is being managed by old people with no vision".