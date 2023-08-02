The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues when Morocco and Colombia collide on Thursday morning. Colombia are leading Group H currently with six points, while Morocco are in third place with three points. On July 30, Morocco upset South Korea 1-0. Colombia are rolling right now, winners of two straight. On Sunday, they defeated Germany 2-1.

Kickoff is set for 6 a.m. ET. Colombia are the -185 favorites (risk $185 to win $100) in the latest Morocco vs. Colombia odds. Morocco are a +550 underdog, a draw is priced at +265, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Colombia vs. Morocco picks or Women's World Cup predictions, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say.

Morocco vs Colombia money line: Colombia -185, Morocco +550, Draw +265

Morocco vs Colombia spread: Colombia -0.5 (-180)

Morocco vs Colombia over/under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back Colombia

Colombia are playing in their first Women's World Cup since 2015. They have been playing superb football thus far, winning their first two games. They are leading Group H after logging a 2-1 win over Germany on July 30. Despite only having 32% of possession, this group produced plenty of offensive opportunities.

Colombia had nine total shots with four shots on target. In addition, they had six corner kicks. Forward Linda Caicedo excels at creating offensive chances due to her quickness and powerful shot. Caicedo is first on the team in goals (2) through two matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup. In the win over Germany, the 18-year-old amassed one goal on one shot.

Why you should back Morocco

Morocco are playing in their first-ever Women's World Cup. After dropping the first match 6-0 to Germany, Morocco bounced back with a much better performance. On July 30 against South Korea, Morocco pulled off the 1-0 upset win. That victory helps them head into Thursday's tilt with outstanding confidence.

Forward Ibtissam Jraïdi owns good awareness and athleticism on the field. Jraïdi is fresh off scoring the first-ever Women's World Cup goal for Morocco. The 30-year-old scored a header in the sixth minute versus South Korea. Midfielder Hanane Aït El Haj did a great job setting up Jraïdi for the score with a precise cross. Aït El Haj has also recorded three shots through two games, showcasing her willingness to be aggressive.

How to make Morocco vs. Colombia picks

