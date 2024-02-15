Rank Team Analysis

1. United States The winningest team in Concacaf history (men or women's) and favorites for the Gold Cup. The program currently finds itself navigating a new era with incoming manager Emma Hayes, and interim head coach Twila Kilgore will have an opportunity to add a bit of hardware to her resume.

2. Colombia The CONMEBOL guests will be without Mayra Ramirez but are still top rivals for a deep run at the cup. Carolina Arias, Catalina Usme, Manuela Vanegas, and Linda Caicedo will keep opposing teams on their toes.

3. Brazil The squad will navigate the first-ever W Gold Cup without the iconic Marta. They also have eight members playing in NWSL, who are in preseason and are in Group B with CONMEBOL rivals Colombia. New manager Arthur Elias will have a tough test in front of him.

4. Canada Reigning Olympic gold medalists and likely favorites to advance from their Gold Cup group. Coach Bev Preistman has a new contract and could use the group stage to evaluate different player units, but things could get elevated come knockout rounds.

5. Mexico Missed out on a second consecutive World Cup, the program appointed Pedro Lopez, and the squad went undefeated across all competitions in 2023. Gold medalists during the Pan Am Games and Central American and Caribbean Games, Tri Femenil will face their biggest competition in their new era at the Gold Cup.

6. Argentina They'll have a big challenge against the USWNT but will keep things interesting against Mexico in the group. Aldana Cometti, Nina Nicosia, and Sophie Braun could make things difficult on any day.

7. Panama Their inclusion in Group B makes it the group of death. The program's profile has risen over the last cycle, and they've capped off an eventful 2023 with a debut appearance at the World Cup. Marta Cox and Lineth Cedeño can produce in the final third, and goalkeeper Yenith Bailey can frustrate opposing attacks.

8. Paraguay Fourth-place finishers in the 2022 Copa America Femenina, the squad missed out on the 2023 World Cup and settled for a fifth-place finish at the Pan Am Games. Could be a dark horse in their Gold Cup group.

9. Costa Rica Possibly the streakiest team in the Gold Cup with only four wins in its last 20 games. New manager Benito Rubido may rely on Rocky Rodriguez and Daniella Cruz for experience while Priscila Chinchilla generates attack.

10. Haiti The group finds themselves dealing with injuries to key players ahead of preliminaries and they're without Melchie Dumornay and Amandine Pierre-Louis. Still, there's enough talent on the roster with Batcheba Louis, Dnielle Etienne, and Sherly Jeudy for an extended tournament run.

11. Dominican Republic With 18 dual nationals on the roster, this squad has shaken up the competition on its way to a preliminary match in the tournament. All eyes will be on Jaylen Vallecillo -- the 18-year-old midfielder is the second youngest player on the squad alongside 17-year-old defender Renata Mercedes.

12. El Salvador If they defeat Guatemala in prelims the roster can shake things up in Group C. Undefeated in their last six games, they're another squad with several dual nationals. Victoria Meza and Danielle Fuentes could play important roles.

13. Guyana Perhaps a sleeper pick, another program that's growing with dual nationals, Guayana could provide an upset during the prelim stage. Otesha Charles only needs one chance on goal to change a game.

14. Puerto Rico A team that can sometimes punch above its weight but will have a tough challenge during prelims against Haiti.